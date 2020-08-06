Astronishing Growth in Cyber Security Market 2022 with top key players like Cisco Systems,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Symantec Corporation,HPE

Cyber security incorporates the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations. Cyber security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and timely response to disruptions.

With the proliferation of cloud, mobility, and bring your own device (BYOD), endpoint protection is crucial for all security departments. Cyber security threats and vulnerabilities can change from day to day, and even hour to hour. Effective steps for managing cyber risks today are unlikely to suffice for very long, and thus maintaining security in a wireless environment is challenging for most vendors in the ecosystem.

Cyber threats affect more than just the Information Technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that impact principal business functions and mission. Moreover, organizations evaluate cyber security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization’s primary mission.

Some of the key players of Cyber Security Market:

Cisco Systems,IBM Corporation,Intel Corporation,Symantec Corporation,HPE,Trend Micro,FireEye,Sophos,Verizon Communications,Dell EMC (RSA Security)

The growth in volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks majorly drive the market growth. Partnerships and acquisitions were the key strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their market share. For instance, Tenable Network Security collaborated with Thycotic, a provider of Privileged Account Management solutions. AurionPro Solutions, a global leader in enterprise security acquired Spikes Security, a network-based web malware provider. This acquisition enabled AurionPro to expand its customer base and develop a broader product portfolio by leveraging low cost R&D.

Based on solutions, global cyber security market is segmented into risk and compliance management, security incident management, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), encryption, intrusion prevention systems, and others. The UTM trend is expected to increase as these are typically purchased as cloud services, and include advanced features such as identity based access control, intrusion prevention, and Quality of Service.

The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate along with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements.

The Global Cyber Security Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cyber Security market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Cyber Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

