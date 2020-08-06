The artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the most progressive technologies since its introduction in the 1950s. AI has characteristics that are similar to humans such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and more. Manufacturers have experienced enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of this technology. However, it is anticipated to be a core for the next-gen software technologies as companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and others are actively implementing AI as a crucial part of their technologies.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012909

The artificial intelligence market is primarily driven by improved productivity, varied application areas, and increased customer satisfaction. However, market growth is expected to be hindered due to high upfront investment and lack of skilled workforce.

Some of the key players of Artificial Intelligence Market:

Google Inc.,IBM Corp.,Microsoft Corporation,IPsoft,Rocket Fuel Inc.,Qlik Technologies Inc.,MicroStrategy, Inc.,Brighterion, Inc.,24/7 Customer, Inc.,Next IT Corp.

The artificial intelligence market is segmented by technology, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, it is sub-divided into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, and speech recognition. By industry verticals, the market is categorized into media & advertising, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others (agriculture, law, educational institutions). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Artificial Intelligence Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012909

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Artificial Intelligence market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Artificial Intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Sales by Product

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Revenue by Product

4.3 Artificial Intelligence Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.