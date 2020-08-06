Smoke Evacuation System Market 2020 Top Dominating Players are Buffalo Filter LLC, Covidien , CONMED Corporation, CLS Surgimedics, CooperSurgical

Global Smoke Evacuation System market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. By taking into consideration how people live, think, and spend, the decision about the use of technologies, the acquisition strategies to be employed and things required to build and uphold your brand image is taken by DBMR team. The Smoke Evacuation System market report is a window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Smoke Evacuation System market report delivers insights about present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market.

The Global Smoke Evacuation System Market is expected to reach USD 142.08 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Smoke Evacuation System Market

Some of the major players operating in the global smoke evacuation system market are Buffalo Filter LLC (A Part of Filtration Group Corporation Life Sciences Group), I. C. Medical, Inc., Covidien (A Subsidiary of Medtronic PLC), Conmed Corporation, Cls Surgimedics, Coopersurgical Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.), Bovie Medical Corporation, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Megadyne Medical Products Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Symmetry Surgical Inc., ConMed Corporation, KLS Martin, and Bowa-electronic GmbH & Co. KG., CooperSurgical, Inc., and Utah Medical Products, Inc. among others.

Global Smoke Evacuation System Market, By Product (Smoke Evacuators, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products (Shrouds), Smoke Evacuation Tubings, Accessories ), Application (Electrosurgical Units, Lasers, Radiofrequency Devices, Ultrasonic Devices, Burrs,High-Speed Drills, Cautery Units), End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

Rising geriatric population across the globe

Increasing demand for smoke evacuation systems.

Unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S.

Increasing preference for non-invasive treatment procedures

Market Segmentation:

The global smoke evacuation system market is segmented based on product type, end user, application and geographical segments.

On the basis of product, the market is classified into smoke evacuators, smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, accessories.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into electrosurgical units, lasers, radiofrequency devices, ultrasonic devices, burrs and high-speed drills, cautery units.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and others.

Based on geography the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global smoke evacuation system market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Buffalo, which is one of the major key players, has a smoke filtration device under the brand name PlumePort Laparoscopic. The company has now made product available in U.S. The product easily connects to standard trocars to safely filter surgical smoke particulates, and aerosolized contents out of the peritoneum during laparoscopy. The adjustable flow control mechanism maintains peritoneal distention while the fluid management ensures minimal flow degradation in high moisture environments.

Competitive Analysis:

The global smoke evacuation system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smoke evacuation system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

