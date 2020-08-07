Digital video advertising is an advertising strategy that includes the display of online advertisements that have video within them. The growing penetration of the internet is one of the prominent factors supporting the growth of this market. The digital video advertising market is highly fragmented with the presence of some of the well-established as well as emerging players operating in the market. Companies such as Google are working on new advertisement methods such as VR advertising, which is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Key Players:

90 Seconds, Advertise.com, Biz 15 Services, Conversant LLC, FruitBowlDigital, PubMatic, Inc., SpotX, Inc., Tremor Video Inc., Vdopia, Inc., Wyzowl

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Digital Video Advertising Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Digital Video Advertising Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Digital Video Advertising Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Digital Video Advertising Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Digital Video Advertising Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

