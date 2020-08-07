Flipped Classroom Market 2020 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); End User (Higher Education, K-12) and Geography

The flipped classroom is a type of blended learning that focuses on active learning and student engagement. It is also an instructional strategy assisting instructor to deal with student problems and differentiated learning preferences faced during an in-class time. Use of IoT in education sector is positively impacting the industry and creating room for new methodologies to ensure proper teaching is provided.

Need for individual faculty to provide better education services to the students is one of a factor for driving the growth of flipped classroom market. In addition to this, increasing conceptualization of digitization in education sector coupled with need for managing time among students & teachers is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the flipped classroom market.

Request Sample Copy of Flipped Classroom Market: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00029210

Key Players:

Adobe Inc.,

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. Crestron Electronics

4. D2L Corporation

5. Dell Inc.

6. Echo360

7. N2N Services, Inc.

8. Panopto

9. Schoology

10. TechSmith Corporation

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Flipped Classroom Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Flipped Classroom Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Flipped Classroom Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00029210

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Flipped Classroom Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Flipped Classroom Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Flipped Classroom Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Sameer Joshi

Call: US: +1-646-491-9876, Apac: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]