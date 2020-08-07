Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size by Demand Status 2020 to 2024- Risks, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, Types, Applications

The “Personal Flotation Devices Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Personal Flotation Devices market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Personal Flotation Devices market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Personal Flotation Devices Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the personal flotation devices market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.63 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on personal flotation devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of water-based tourism and increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities. In addition, the growing popularity of water-based tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal flotation devices market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Personal Flotation Devices Market Report:

Astral Buoyancy Co.

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kent Water Sports LLC

Kokatat Inc.

Marine Technologies International

Mustang Survival ULC

Newell Brands Inc.

NRS Inc.

Survitec Group Ltd. Market Dynamics of Personal Flotation Devices Market:

Market Drivers: The Growing Popularity Of Water-Based Tourism.

Market Trends: The Increasing Participation In Water Sports And Recreational Activities