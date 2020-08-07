Global Pulp Market Outlook by Industry Segments and Recent Trends 2020-2024 Detailed Analysis and Forecast with Vendors, Regions

The “Pulp Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Pulp market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Pulp market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Pulp Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on pulp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising consumption of chemical wood pulp and growing use of personal care and hygiene products. In addition, the rising consumption of chemical wood pulp is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pulp market analysis includes application segments and geographic landscapes

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Pulp Market Report:

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

BillerudKorsnas AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MetsÃ¤ Board Corp.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

WestRock Co. Market Dynamics of Pulp Market:

Market Drivers: The Rising Consumption Of Chemical Wood Pulp.

Market Trends: Rising Demand For Corrugated Packaging