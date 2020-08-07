Heating Coil Market Trends 2020-2026 with Opportunities, Challenges and Companies’ Profile | Sandvik Materials Technology, ZI Heating Element Technologies, Escorts Limited

“

Latest Market Research Report on Global Heating Coil Market 2020 by Industry Competition, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Sales, Regional Consumption and Forecast by 2026.

The report will help the reader completely understand the Heating Coil market. Therefore, we have covered aspects like products & services, future products & services, upcoming inventions & innovations, profits, and projected profits. There’s also risk analysis that will help you understand and make investments in the market. The data can also be used for competitor analysis, so you can enter the market with your own products and services based on sound data from the report. You can learn about the strategies being used by successful companies, the competitive landscape, and adapt them to enter the market or invest in the market successfully.

Leading Companies Covered:

Sandvik Materials Technology, ZI Heating Element Technologies, Escorts Limited, Kawai Electric Ltd., Watlow Electric Manufacturing, WATTCO, Tutco, Rama Corp, Marathon Heater, SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Backer Hotwatt, Inc, Sunrise Products, HC Coils, NTT Heating, JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc

In the report, you will find statistics, facts and figures, and projections regarding the Heating Coil market. This data has been collected, studied, and compiled by the best minds in the industry. They are highly experienced and qualified, and you can trust the authenticity of the market research report. All the facts & figures stated have been checked and re-checked for accuracy. The report also contains personal comments by industry experts which further add credibility and understanding to the report.

Market Research is Further Divided into Following Segments:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Tubular Heater, Cartridge Heaters, Band Heaters, Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

HVAC Industry, Industrial Equipment, Home Application, Others

Regions Mentioned in the Global Heating Coil Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Points Covered in The Report:

•The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as market players, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

•The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. This report analyzed 12 years data history and forecast.

•The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

•Data and information by market player, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

•The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Table of Content:

1 Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Heating Coil Industry

1.1.1 Overview

Figure Heating Coil Picture List

1.1.2 Characteristics of Heating Coil

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Tubular Heater

1.3.2 Cartridge Heaters

1.3.3 Band Heaters

1.3.4 Others

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in HVAC Industry

1.4.2 Demand in Industrial Equipment

1.4.3 Demand in Home Application

1.4.4 Demand in Others

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2026

Figure Global Market Size and Forecast with Growth Rate, 2016-2026

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2016-2026

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with Growth Rate, 2016-2026

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2016-2026

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by Type with Growth Rate, 2016-2026

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2016-2026

Table Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with Growth Rate, 2016-2026

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

2.1 Global Production & Consumption

2.1.1 Global Production

Figure Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Geography, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.1.2 Global Consumption

Figure Global Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Global Market Volume and Growth Rate by Geography, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Global Market Amount and Growth Rate by Geography, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

2.2.1 Production

2.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.1.2 North America

Figure North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table North America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table North America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.1.3 South America

Figure South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table South America Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table South America Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.1.4 Europe

Figure Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Europe Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Europe Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Production Volume Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Production Amount Status and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.2 Consumption

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Asia-Pacific Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Asia-Pacific Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table North America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure North America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table North America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.2.3 South America

Figure South America Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table South America Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure South America Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table South America Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.2.4 Europe

Figure Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Europe Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Europe Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

2.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Middle East & Africa Market Volume and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Middle East & Africa Market Amount and Growth Rate by Region, 2016-2020, in Million USD

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

Table Major Manufacturers Headquarters and Contact Information

Table Major Manufacturers Capacity List in 2018

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 Sandvik Materials Technology Overview

Table Sandvik Materials Technology Overview List

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Sandvik Materials Technology (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 ZI Heating Element Technologies Overview

Table ZI Heating Element Technologies Overview List

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of ZI Heating Element Technologies (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 Escorts Limited Overview

Table Escorts Limited Overview List

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Escorts Limited (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Kawai Electric Ltd. Overview

Table Kawai Electric Ltd. Overview List

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Kawai Electric Ltd. (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Watlow Electric Manufacturing Overview

Table Watlow Electric Manufacturing Overview List

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Watlow Electric Manufacturing (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 WATTCO Overview

Table WATTCO Overview List

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of WATTCO (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 Tutco Overview

Table Tutco Overview List

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Tutco (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Rama Corp Overview

Table Rama Corp Overview List

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Rama Corp (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Marathon Heater Overview

Table Marathon Heater Overview List

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Marathon Heater (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD Overview

Table SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD Overview List

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 Backer Hotwatt, Inc Overview

Table Backer Hotwatt, Inc Overview List

3.2.11.1 Product Specifications

3.2.11.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Backer Hotwatt, Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.11.3 Recent Developments

3.2.11.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.12 Sunrise Products Overview

Table Sunrise Products Overview List

3.2.12.1 Product Specifications

3.2.12.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of Sunrise Products (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.12.3 Recent Developments

3.2.12.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.13 HC Coils Overview

Table HC Coils Overview List

3.2.13.1 Product Specifications

3.2.13.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of HC Coils (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.13.3 Recent Developments

3.2.13.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.14 NTT Heating Overview

Table NTT Heating Overview List

3.2.14.1 Product Specifications

3.2.14.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of NTT Heating (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.14.3 Recent Developments

3.2.14.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.15 JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc Overview

Table JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc Overview List

3.2.15.1 Product Specifications

3.2.15.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin)

Table Heating Coil Business Operation of JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

3.2.15.3 Recent Developments

3.2.15.4 Future Strategic Planning

4 Market Competition Pattern

4.1 Market Size and Sketch

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Global Market Size and Growth Rate, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Figure Global Competition Sketch Overview

4.2 Company Market Share

4.2.1 Global Production by Major Manufacturers

Table Global Production Volume List by Manufacturers, 2016-2020, in Volume

Table Global Production Volume Share List by Manufacturers, 2016-2020, in Volume

Figure Global Production Volume Share by Manufacturers in 2020, in Volume

Table Global Production Amount List by Manufacturers, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Global Production Amount Share List by Manufacturers, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Figure Global Production Amount Share by Manufacturers in 2020, in Million USD

4.2.2 Market Concentration Analysis

4.3 Market News and Trend

4.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

4.3.2 New Product Launch

5 Product Type Segment

5.1 Global Overview by Product Type Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by Product Type Segment 2016-2020, in Volume

5.2 Segment Subdivision by Product Type

5.2.1 Market in Tubular Heater

5.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Tubular Heater, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Tubular Heater, 2016-2020, in Volume

5.2.1.2 Situation & Development

5.2.2 Market in Cartridge Heaters

5.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Cartridge Heaters, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Cartridge Heaters, 2016-2020, in Volume

5.2.2.2 Situation & Development

5.2.3 Market in Band Heaters

5.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Band Heaters, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Band Heaters, 2016-2020, in Volume

5.2.3.2 Situation & Development

5.2.4 Market in Others

5.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

5.2.4.2 Situation & Development

6 End-Use Segment

6.1 Global Overview by End-Use Segment

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment, 2016-2020, in Million USD

Table Global Market Status and Growth Rate by End-Use Segment 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Segment Subdivision

6.2.1 Market in HVAC Industry

6.2.1.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in HVAC Industry, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in HVAC Industry, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2.1.2 Situation & Development

6.2.2 Market in Industrial Equipment

6.2.2.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial Equipment, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Industrial Equipment, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2.2.2 Situation & Development

6.2.3 Market in Home Application

6.2.3.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Home Application, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Home Application, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2.3.2 Situation & Development

6.2.4 Market in Others

6.2.4.1 Market Size

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Global Market Amount and Growth Rate in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2.4.2 Situation & Development

7 Market Forecast & Trend

7.1 Regional Forecast

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2021-2026, in Million USD

Table Global Market Forecast by Region Segment 2021-2026, in Volume

7.2 Consumption Forecast

7.2.1 Product Type Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by Product Type Segment 2021-2026, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by Product Type Segment 2021-2026, in Volume

7.2.2 End-Use Forecast

Table Global Market Amount by End-Use Segment 2021-2026, in Million USD

Table Global Market Volume by End-Use Segment 2021-2026, in Volume

7.3 Investment Trend

7.4 Consumption Trend

8 Price & Channel

8.1 Price and Cost

8.1.1 Price

8.1.2 Cost

Figure Cost Component Ratio

8.2 Channel Segment

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Investment Environment

9.3 Impact of Coronavirus on the Heating Coil Industry

9.3.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

9.3.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

9.3.3 Impact on Industry Channels

9.3.4 Impact on Industry Competition

9.3.5 Impact on Industry Employment

10 Research Conclusion

Market Research Port only has the best market reports by the most trusted authors and industry experts. We stand by the quality of work we provide, and the value it will bring to our clients. Through hard work and dedication, we ensure qualitative and quantitative research of the highest quality of work is given to our clients. So, get in touch with us today for the report on the Heating Coil market.

