Watch Bellator 243 Live Stream Reddit Online Free How To Fight

Bellator 243 kicks off tonight, August 7th, from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The marquee matchup of the night will see a three-round rematch between the former lightweight champ, Michael Chandler, and the former title challenger, Benson Henderson.

The co-main event of the evening is getting a heavyweight collision between the always nimble, Matt Mitrione, and the always scrappy, Timothy Johnson. This four-fight main card can be seen live on the Paramount Network at 10:00 PM ET, with the prelims streaming online at 7:15 PM ET.

So, back in November of 2016 Michael Chandler was the promotion’s lightweight champion and successfully defended his belt against Benson Henderson by way of split decision. This five-round war was highly competitive, with Chandler starting strong and Henderson coming alive late. Now, the two elite 155-pounders will search for a more definitive outcome in a three-round matchup.

As far as the fight itself, we really already know what we’re going to get. Chandler is a ferocious starter, pushing a pace behind heavy haymakers and a stifling wrestling attack. As for Bendo, there is no-one as smooth as him in the game. He will make it seem as if none of your strikes are landing, while racking up a ton of volume fro himself. He is also excellent at not being held down for an extended period of time. These two fighters match up exceptionally well, as seen in their first fight, so the real question will be who does a three-round bout favor more?

Heavyweights are gracing the Bellator 243 co-main event in the form of Matt Mitrione vs. Timothy Johnson. Both men are willing brawlers who are just as likely to rock someone as they are to be rocked themselves. Mitrione has always been agile for a big man. He uses his footwork in a way that resembles a much lighter man. He is also tremendously explosive with rather quick hands for the division.

His biggest knock has always been his notorious knack for in-fight brain farts. As for Johnson, he does have a collegiate wrestling background, but is often found swangin’ and bangin’ for better or worse. He’s reasonably tough and rarely looks the same in back to back outings. Heavyweight fights are often a coin flip, and this one seemingly more so than others.

Also on the Bellator 243 main card, rangey welterweight, Curtis Millender, will lock horns with the heavy-handed, Sabah Homasi. This will a battle of two very different strikers, which should make for a rather exciting affair. Millender is a technical striker who is long and fights long, while Homasi packs more of a wallop and is coming forward looking to land bombs. This fight might come down to who is better able to dictate the tempo.

Before that, UFC veteran Myles Jury is looking for his second promotional win when he takes on the highly-lethal, Georgi Karakhanyan. Jury is complete and polished everywhere. There isn’t anything specific that he doesn’t do well. His only downside is his passivity and lack of aggression. He’s such a pure counter fighter that’s it’s rare to see him lead the dance. Karakhanyan on the other hand is an opportunistic finisher.

If you leave your neck exposed, then you can expect to be tapping or napping in the near future. If you leave your chin out there, then you can expect a one way ticket to La-La Land. Georgi isn’t the greatest wrestler, and isn’t known for having the best gas tank either. If Jury can remain mistake free, as he so commonly does, then he has a great chance at walking away with the win.

Main card:

Michael Chandler vs. Benson Henderson: Lightweight

Matt Mitrione vs. Timothy Johnson: Heavyweight

Curtis Millender vs. Sabah Homasi: Welterweight

Myles Jury vs. Georgi Karakhanyan: Lightweight

Prelims: