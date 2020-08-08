Owing to Increasing Research and Development Activities, Ankylosing Spondylitis Market is Expected to Reach US$ 6.84 Bn by 2022

Many research organizations and academic institutes are investing heavily in order to find a cure for ankylosing spondylitis. In order to encourage the research activities for diagnosis and treatment, the Spondylitis Association of America (SAA) offers research grant up to US$ 20,000. The organization is taking efforts in order to provide effective treatment options, improved quality of life and care management in ankylosing spondylitis (AS). As a part of their mission, in 2018 the organization granted research study on Microbiome of Offspring in Ankylosing Spondylitis (MOSAS). The group is awarded US$ 20,000 to continue their research studies.

Another study which is being conducted by Novartis Pharmaceuticals where they working to estimate the clinical difference between 300 mg and 150 mg of Secukinumab in patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis. This clinical trial is currently in phase 4 and the estimated completion date for this study is May 12, 2020.

Nonsteroid anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can create several side effects in cardiovascular and gastrointestinal system. These drugs can reduce the protective mucus in stomach which can lead to stomach irritation. Over time, this can lead to gastritis, heartburn and ulcers in some cases. In patients with a history of heart diseases, NSAIDs can increase the risk of heart attack.

Adults Accounts for Largest Market Share in Application Segment

Ankylosing spondylitis can be seen in both young and old people. Though doctors are not aware of exact cause of AS, they have identified several risk factors such as genetics, family history, gender and age. As per the reports of Spondylitis Association of America, eighty percent of people get affected by ankylosing spondylitis before age of 30. Adults in this segment accounted for US$ 3.52 Bn in 2017.

North America Accounted for Largest Market Share

It has been reported that, the mean prevalence of ankylosing spondylitis per 10,000 people in North America region was found to be 31.9. It is highest amongst all the five regions. In the United States, 0.2% to 0.5% people are affected with ankylosing spondylitis.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants of global ankylosing spondylitis market are AbbVie Inc, Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Aventis, CELGENE Corporation, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Galapagos NV, Protalix Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, UCB S.A., and Xian Janssen Pharmaceutical Ltd amongst others.

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Drug Type

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

TNF blockers

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Steroids

JAK Inhibitors

Others (IL-17 Inhibitors)

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Application

Juveniles

Adults

Ankylosing Spondylitis Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



