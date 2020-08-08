Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024: Business Overview, Industry Size and Share, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Venders, Types, Applications

The “Artificial Grass Turf Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Artificial Grass Turf market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Grass Turf market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Artificial Grass Turf Market:

Our Industry has been monitoring the artificial grass turf market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.49 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on artificial grass turf market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.,

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf and increasing prominence of private-label brands. In addition, advances in technology for developing artificial grass turf is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.,

The artificial grass turf market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Artificial Grass Turf Market Report:

Avalon BV

CoCreation Grass Corp.

Controlled Products LLC

ForeverLawn Inc.

GrassInc. BV

Landscape Solutions BV

Recreational Systems International

Sport Group Holding GmbH

Tarkett Group

Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV Market Dynamics of Artificial Grass Turf Market:

Market Drivers: Advances In Technology For Developing Artificial Grass Turf

Market Trends: Increase In Demand For Artificial Grass In Landscape And Sports Applications