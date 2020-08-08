Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market by Production Analysis, Current Trends 2024 Analysis of Regions with Top vendors, Market Dynamics, Types, Applications, & Forecast

The “Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Bio-based Propylene Glycol market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Propylene Glycol market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market:

Our Industry has been monitoring the bio-based propylene glycol market and it is poised to grow by USD 116.27 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on bio-based propylene glycol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.,

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in biodiesel production and growth in automobile and construction industries.,

The bio-based propylene glycol market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscape.

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Bio-based Propylene Glycol Market Report:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

AyasÂ Renewables Inc.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corp.

L Air Liquide SA

Oleon NV

Market Drivers: Growth In Biodiesel Production

Market Trends: Increase In Environmental Awareness Leading To Use Of Bio-Based Products