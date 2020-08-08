Clinical Trial Management Systems Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Clinical Trial Management Systems Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Clinical Trial Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Clinical Trial Management Systems market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Clinical Trial Management Systems market.

Market Overview:

The clinical trial management systems market (henceforth, referred to as market studied’) is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, components, end user, and type of system. Based on delivery, the market is sub-segmented into web-based clinical trial management system, on-premise clinical trial management system, and cloud-based clinical trial management system. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, contract research organizations, and other end users. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into site-based clinical trial management system and licensed enterprise-based clinical trial management system.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management Systems sub-segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Most big pharma and biotech companies are now increasingly adopting the cloud-based CTMS (clinical trial management systems). This increased adoption of cloud-based CTMS is because companies do not require to bear huge costs associated with the purchase of servers, and installation and validation of applications, and their maintenance. The new and advanced cloud-based CTMS facilitate the collaboration among the different groups at various sites to coordinate the successful completion of a trial.

BSI (Business Systems Integration AG) provides CTMS solution as a cloud or on-premise solution. Its functionality enhances the clinical trial operations from initial planning, implementation, reporting, patient monitoring, and entire documentation. Though data security is a typical challenge for cloud CTMS solution, most third-party providers have most advanced datacenters that require the users accessing the CTMS from outside company’s firewall to go through the authentication process. All the above factors are expected to contribute to sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall clinical trial management systems market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. Factors, such as increasing R&D investments and rise in the demand for drug development, are aiding the growth of the market studied in the country. R&D budgets of the pharmaceutical companies have also increased in the last few years, owing to the increasing focus on regulating markets, complex molecules, and therapy segments. In the United States, pharmaceutical companies spend more money, time, and energy on R&D than others. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2017, 262,433 clinical trials were carried out worldwide, which increased to 285,679 trials in 2018. Whereas, in the United States, 115,123 studies were carried out. Thus, the rise in clinical trials in the region is expected to increase the demand for clinical trial management systems, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market studied in the United States, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Rise in Outsourcing of Clinical Trials and Implementation by Contract Research Organizations

4.2.3 Synchronization of Hospital Information System (HIS) with CTMS

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security Issues

4.3.2 High Cost Associated with CTMS

4.3.3 Lack of Qualified and Skilled Labor to Handle CTMS

4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Delivery Mode

5.1.1 Web-based Clinical Trial Management System

5.1.2 On-premise Clinical Trial Management System

5.1.3 Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management System

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Software

5.2.2 Hardware

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.2 Clinical Research Organization

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 By Type of System

5.4.1 Site-based Clinical Trial Management System

5.4.2 Licensed Enterprise-based Clinical Trial Management System

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bioclinica

6.1.2 Bio-Optronics Inc.

6.1.3 DATATRAK International Inc.

6.1.4 ERT Clinical

6.1.5 IBM

6.1.6 Medidata Solutions Inc.

6.1.7 MedNet Solutions Inc.

6.1.8 Oracle

6.1.9 Parexel International Corporation

6.1.10 ArisGlobal

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

