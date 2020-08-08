Clinical Trials Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Clinical Trials Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Clinical Trials market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Clinical Trials market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Clinical Trials market.

Market Overview:

As per the , clinical trials are experiments that are conducted under clinical research and follow a regulated protocol. These experiments are primarily performed to obtain data regarding the safety and efficacy of newly developed drugs. Clinical trial data is mandatory for drug approval, as well as for it to be introduced in the market. These trials are performed under three phases (I, II, and III), which depends upon various factors. This process is not only expensive, but also time consuming, and requires expertise at all stages.

Key Market Trends:

Phase III is the Largest Segment Under Phases that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The market is expected to be dominated by Phase III, with Phase I expected to witness the fastest growth. Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. The Phase I trial in the market studied is also expected to grow at a steady rate, due to the increasing number of investigative new drug (IND) applications filed. The government initiatives in emerging economies for the promotion of drug discovery and continuous technological innovations are expected to propel the market growth.

North America has been Reported with the Largest Growth that is Expected to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America dominated the overall market, owing to the presence of big outsourcing firms and increasing R&D in the region. However, increasing R&D investments and an increasing demand for drug development are the major factors responsible for the market emergence in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Clinical Trials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand for Clinical Trials in the Emerging Markets

4.2.2 High R&D Expenditure of the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Diseases

4.2.4 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in the Pipeline

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce Clinical Research

4.3.2 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in the Developing Countries

4.3.3 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment

4.4 Porter’ s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Phase I

5.1.2 Phase II

5.1.3 Phase III

5.1.4 Phase IV

5.2 By Design

5.2.1 Treatment Studies

5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial

5.2.1.1.1 Double Blind Trial Randomized Trial

5.2.1.1.2 Single Blind Trial Randomized Trial

5.2.1.1.3 Non-blind Randomized Trial

5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial

5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial

5.2.2 Observational Studies

5.2.2.1 Cohort Study

5.2.2.2 Case Control Study

5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study

5.2.2.4 Ecological Study

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Clinipace

6.1.2 Laboratory Corporation of America

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 ICON PLC

6.1.5 Novo Nordisk AS

6.1.6 PAREXEL International Corporation

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

6.1.9 IQVIA

6.1.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.11 Sanofi

6.1.12 Wuxi AppTec

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

