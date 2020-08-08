Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Clinical Workflow Solutions Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Clinical Workflow Solutions market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Clinical Workflow Solutions market.

Market Overview:

Clinical workflow solutions refer to software solutions that assist in enhancing diagnostic confidence, by combining imaging silos, streamlining workflows, and enabling collaboration. Additionally, these worflow solutions also assist in the monitoring of workflow through analytics and surveillance reporting.

Key Market Trends:

Data Integration Solutions Led the Product Segment in 2018

Based on the product type segment, the largest share of the market in 2018 was led by the data integration solutions sub-segment. The large share of this sub-segment was primarily due to the rising demand for proper management and storage solutions that are capable of managing the increasing volume of medical records. Additionally, increasing government incentives to increase digitization in healthcare and the necessity to contain healthcare costs are contributing toward the market growth.

The South American Region is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR

Increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and increasing demand for quality healthcare in emerging countries, are the factors driving the growth of the South American clinical workflow solutions market. The population growth and efforts to improve the quality of care, implementation of favorable government initiatives, strategies to digitalize the country in every sector by using IT infrastructure, and the increasing awareness about the benefits of clinical workflow solutions are driving the growth of this regional segment.

Detailed TOC of Clinical Workflow Solutions Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption

4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Healthcare Costs

4.2.3 Increasing Application of Worflow Solutions in Improving Patient Safety

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Capital Cost

4.3.2 Non-standardisation Leading to Issues in Interoperability

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Data Integration Solutions

5.1.2 Real-time Communication Solutions

5.1.3 Workflow Automation Solutions

5.1.4 Care Collaboration Solutions

5.1.5 Enterprise Reporting and Analytics Solutions

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Long-term Care Facilities

5.2.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 Ascom Holding AG

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

6.1.7 Infor Inc.

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.9 Mckesson Corporation

6.1.10 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

