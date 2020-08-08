Cloud Collaboration Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Cloud Collaboration Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Cloud Collaboration market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Cloud Collaboration market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Cloud Collaboration market.

Market Overview:

Cloud collaboration is a type of enterprise collaboration that allows employees to work together on documents and other data types, which are stored off-premises and outside of the company firewall. Employees use a cloud-based collaboration platform to share, edit and work together on projects. Cloud collaboration enables two or more people to work on a project at once.

Key Market Trends:

Demand for Enterprise Social Collaboration is on the Rise

In recent years, enterprise social collaboration(ESC) solutions have been able to connect people around the world effectively. Social applications have been limited by technology and might work fine for one department but not for another. With the advent of the cloud, the integration of social collaboration solutions is easier than ever.

The demand for enterprise social collaboration is on the rise and with good reason. With the millennials becoming an increasingly larger part of the workforce, CIOs will be forced to face enterprise social collaboration (ESC) in the future. Intelligent CIOs-who are ahead of the trend have already embraced it, leading to staggering results.

When properly integrated, ESC solutions empower both employees and employer. It can instill the intimacy and fun of social media into work-related communications, and lead to accomplishing tasks in new and more efficient ways. Trusted partners and valued customers can also be integrated directly into the network to everyone’s mutual advantage.

Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

As per the RightScale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent startups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Detailed TOC of Cloud Collaboration Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodologies

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 INTRODUCTION to Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increased Mobility and Changing Working Trends, Such as BYOD

5.2.2 Rising Need for Workforce Productivity and Enterprise Agility across Time Zones

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Data Security Concerns And Application Integration Complexities

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Solution

6.1.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration

6.1.2 Enterprise Social Collaboration

6.1.3 Project and Team Management

6.1.4 Document Management System

6.1.5 Support Services

6.2 By Deployment Type

6.2.1 Public Cloud

6.2.2 Private Cloud

6.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

6.3 By End-user Industry

6.3.1 Telecommunication and ITES

6.3.2 Media and Entertainment

6.3.3 Education

6.3.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

6.3.5 Banking and Financial System

6.3.6 Government and Public Sectors

6.3.7 Other End-user Industries

6.4 Geography

6.4.1 North America

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4.4 South America

6.4.5 Middle East and Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

7.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc

7.1.3 Oracle Corporation

7.1.4 HighQ Solutions

7.1.5 IBM Corporation

7.1.6 Box Inc.

7.1.7 Citrix Systems Inc.

7.1.8 Jive Software Inc

7.1.9 Mitel Networks Corp

7.1.10 Intralinks Holdings Inc.

7.1.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

7.1.12 Hyperoffice

7.1.13 Atlassian Corporation PLC

7.1.14 Adobe Systems

7.1.15 Zoho Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

