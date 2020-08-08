Coal Gasification Market astonishing growth With Key Players CHOREN Industrietechnik GmbH, Sasol Limited, Siemens AG

Informative data about Coal Gasification Market has been published by Absolute Markets Insights. To make some significant decisions in the businesses primary and secondary exploratory techniques have been used to analyze the data effectively. Different economic attributes of businesses, such as Macro and Micro economic factors have been brought into light to give a clear idea about financial budget of several industries.

Some of the significant players functioning in the coal gasification market are CHOREN Industrietechnik GmbH, Sasol Limited, Siemens AG, Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. and Wildhorse Energy, Inc.

Coal gasification market is driven by energy and chemical market along with geopolitical forces, since its introduction for commercial application. The role of coal gasification has been constantly changing on the basis of societal needs. In recent years with increase in development of hydrogen economy coal gasification is been the method of choice for producing hydrogen for fuel cell application. This technology can also be used in biomass and solid waste gasification by making minor modification in the process. Therefore technological development is responsible for driving this Coal Gasification Market to a great extent. Even though coal gasification technique is termed as clean source of energy, it is more carbon polluting compared to renewable sources such as solar and wind energy.

Also the power generated from coal can be more expensive compared to the other electrical plants. This reasons can restrain the Coal Gasification Market to grow in the forecast period. An emerging opportunity for the market is in the use of low priced coal to generate syngas which can be directly used as fuel in various industrial setting such as ceramics, glass and aluminum. In 2015, Coal India Limited formed a JV with three other companies to set up a new coal gasification plant in Talcher, Odisha, India. In Sep 2018, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for this US $1765 million project. The plant will be mainly used in fertilizer and power plant facilities. Major investments like these will further enhance the growth of coal gasification market.

Entrained Bed Process Type is estimated to be the Fastest Growing Segment during the Forecast Period

In entrained flow gasification, a gasifying agent is mixed with fuel process while entering the gasifier. They work at high temperature and pressure and extremely turbulent flow which causes to feed to convert rapidly allowing high throughput. Entrained bed gasifiers are capable of handling any type of coal feedstock and produce clean tar- free syngas. Owing to such favorable processing criteria for coal, entrained bed processes is generally favored by companies and driving the growth of this segment in the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a Significant Share in the Global Market.

On the basis of region wise analysis, Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest share globally. China is the major contributor in this Coal Gasification Market due to large coal reserves. The countries in this region are highly populated and require an alternate source of energy for power and transportation. This is one of the reason for the government taking different steps to develop this technology and driving the growth of coal gasification market.

Key Market Segments of Coal Gasification Market are:

Coal Gasification Market – By Process

Moving Bed

Fluidized Bed

Entrained Bed

Molten Bed

Coal Gasification Market – By Application

Fuel Gas

Feedstock

Power Generation

Fertilizer

Chemical Making (Methanol Synthesis, Hydrogen, Hydrocarbons)

Coal Gasification Market – By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



