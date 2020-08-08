Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Commercial Aircraft Seating Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Commercial Aircraft Seating market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Commercial Aircraft Seating market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Commercial Aircraft Seating market.

Market Overview:

The scope of the study is restricted to seats and their accessories, like the seat belt, seat frame/stand, actuators, cushions, cushion covers, hand rests, headrests, and assembly parts and systems. Electrical supplies, electronic components, and IFEC components that are installed inside the seat are not included in the study. Commercial aircraft seating is only considered in the study. The seatings of general aviation and military aviation are not considered.

Key Market Trends:

Regional Jets Expected to have a High Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

In the segmentation by aircraft type, the narrow-body segment had the highest share out of all the segments in 2018, due to an increased number of narrow-body aircraft currently. However, the growth of the regional aircraft seating segment is expected to be higher during the forecast period. Although the revenues from the segment are very less compared to the other segments, the increased growth in the procurement of regional aircraft is expected to be a key growth driver for the same..

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the market

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific had the largest market share globally. Also, the region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for aircraft components, like seats, from countries, like China and India, which are key aviation hubs in the region, is the main driver for the growth of the region. Orders for new aircraft are also high in the region, propelling the growth of revenues from the same..

Detailed TOC of Commercial Aircraft Seating Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

5.1.1 Wide-body Aircraft

5.1.2 Narrow-body Aircraft

5.1.3 Regional Aircraft

5.2 BY COMPONENT

5.2.1 Seat Actuators

5.2.2 Foams and Fittings

5.2.3 Other Components

5.3 BY SEAT TYPE

5.3.1 Economy Class Seats

5.3.2 Premium Economy Class Seats

5.3.3 Business Class Seats

5.3.4 First Class Seats

5.4 BY FIT

5.4.1 Line-fit

5.4.2 Retro-fit

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Russia

5.5.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Collins Aerospace

6.4.3 STELIA Aerospace

6.4.4 RECARO Holding Gmbh

6.4.5 Aviointeriors SpA

6.4.6 Zodiac Aerospace (Safran)

6.4.7 ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

6.4.8 Geven

6.4.9 Acro Aircraft Seating

6.4.10 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd

6.4.11 LIFT by EnCore

6.4.12 Jamco Corp

* List not exhaustive

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

