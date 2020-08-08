Contact Lenses Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Contact Lenses Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Contact Lenses market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Contact Lenses market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Contact Lenses market.

Market Overview:

Contact lenses not only serve the need to alleviate the use of hard-to-manage and bulky spectacles, but also provide the added benefit of enhancing one’s aesthetic appeal. The increasing innovations in the production of contact lenses during the past decade have led to the use of various materials for producing lenses that serve multiple purposes. Contact lenses are also used to treat common eye disorders, such as myopia, hypermetropia, presbyopia, astigmatism, and glaucoma.

Key Market Trends:

Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

A rigid gas permeable lens is also known as RGP lens or GP lens. It is a rigid contact lens made of oxygen-permeable polymers. They are porous and allow the oxygen to pass through them. These rigid lenses are able to replace the natural shape of the cornea with a new refracting surface. Since their introduction, these lenses have essentially replaced non-porous polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) contact lenses.

These lenses often provide sharper vision than soft and silicone hydrogel contacts, especially if someone has astigmatism. It usually takes some time for the eyes to adjust to these lenses, but after this initial adaptation period, most people find that these lenses are as comfortable as hydrogel lenses.

Although these lenses have dominated the market earlier, they have lost significant value in the past two decades with the advancement of soft lenses in the market. Hence, they are much more cost effective and generally last long when taken care of properly, as long as one does not require a prescription change. This may be a driving factor for the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the global contact lenses market with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. The United States is one of the major countries in the contact lens market, due to the healthcare facilities available in the country and high healthcare conditions. Factors, such as the presence of geriatric population and the prevalence of eye diseases and injuries, in terms of contact lens market, are primarily fueling the growth.

The National Eye Institute has estimated that over 2.9 million US residents were detected with low vision in 2014. The number is projected to increase further and is expected to reach around 5 million by the year 2030. In addition to this, as per a report by the US Centre of Disease Control and Prevention, about 40.9 million wearers of contact lenses were aged 18 or older, accounting for about 16.7% of the adult population in the United States in 2015. This increase is anticipated to accelerate the growth of contact lenses wearers in the country over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Contact Lenses Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders

4.3.2 Increasing Tendency to Enhance Aesthetics

4.3.3 Increasing Disposable Incomes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Availability of Alternative Techniques

4.4.2 Complications Associated with Lens

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Fives Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Soft Contact Lenses

5.1.2 Hybrid Contact Lenses

5.1.3 Rigid Gas Permeable Contact Lenses

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Usage

5.2.1 Corrective Contact Lenses

5.2.2 Therapeutic Contact Lenses

5.2.3 Cosmetic Contact Lenses

5.2.4 Prosthetic Contact Lenses

5.3 By Modality

5.3.1 Conventional

5.3.2 Disposable

5.3.2.1 Daily

5.3.2.2 Monthly

5.3.2.3 Other Disposable Modalities

5.4 By Design

5.4.1 Spherical

5.4.2 Toric

5.4.3 Multifocal

5.4.4 Other Designs

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Spectacle Stores

5.5.2 Online Store

5.5.3 Other Distribution Channels

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 Japan

5.6.3.3 India

5.6.3.4 Australia

5.6.3.5 South Korea

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East & Africa

5.6.4.1 GCC

5.6.4.2 South Africa

5.6.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.6.5 South America

5.6.5.1 Brazil

5.6.5.2 Argentina

5.6.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Staar Surgical

6.1.2 Novartis AG

6.1.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.4 Zeiss Group

6.1.5 The Cooper Companies

6.1.6 Essilor International SA

6.1.7 Hoya Corporation

6.1.8 Haohai Biological Technology

6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc..

6.1.10 SynergEyes Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

