Dental Practice Management Software Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Dental Practice Management Software Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Dental Practice Management Software market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Dental Practice Management Software market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Dental Practice Management Software market.

Market Overview:

Dental practice management software provides the tools for dentists and associated healthcare professionals to supervise their day-to-day operations. The abilities of these products can include appointment scheduling, document storage and sharing, contact databases, and reporting, as well as dental history charting, patient notes, and treatment plans. They may also include communication platforms for the employees within dentistry and assist with filing and tracking insurance claims. Receptionists and dentists will utilize these tools to ensure their businesses run smoothly and critical information is safely stored and easily accessible.

Key Market Trends:

Web-based is Expected to Hold the Major Share in the Current Market of Delivery Mode Segment

Web-based dental practice management is entirely accessed through a web browser and no software is installed or required on the user’s device at all. All data and software are hosted remotely and accessed through the internet. This is one of the main advantages of web-based dental practice management software. And in the current market scenario, the most used software is the web-based, but however, in the coming next few years the cloud-based software is expected to rise. One of the major differences between the web-based patient portal model and the cloud-based model is the use of personal instances of the application in the web-based model, whereas, in the cloud-based model, the provided model is standardized for all customers. In addition, the main factor which is hindering the growth of the web-based model segment, unlike cloud-based, is that it runs only on the provider’s web servers.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for dental practice management software and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. The increasing use of dental practice management software in the United States has been increasing, along with EHR, since the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act came into existence in 2009. Until a decade ago, nine out of ten doctors in the United States updated their patient’s records by hand and stored them in color-coded files.

Detailed TOC of Dental Practice Management Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness and Focus on Oral Health in US and Europe

4.2.3 Accelerating Technological Advancements in Developed Regions

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Delivery Mode

5.1.1 Web-based

5.1.2 Cloud-based

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Patient Communication software

5.2.2 Invoice/Billing software

5.2.3 Payment Processing Software

5.2.4 Insurance Management

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Dental Clinics

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Henry Schein Inc.

6.1.2 Patterson Companies Inc.

6.1.3 Carestream Dental

6.1.4 Curve Dental Inc.

6.1.5 ACE Dental

6.1.6 NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

6.1.7 Open Dental Software

6.1.8 Planet DDS Inc.

6.1.9 MOGO Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

