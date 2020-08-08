Diabetes Care Devices Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Diabetes Care Devices Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Diabetes Care Devices market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Diabetes Care Devices market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Diabetes Care Devices market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends: – Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

As per a WHO report, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults of over 18 years accelerated from about 4.7%, in 1980, to over 8.5%, in 2014.

Diabetes prevalence has been rising rapidly in the middle- and low-income countries. In 2015, about 1.6 million deaths were directly associated with diabetes, which was around 2.2 million in 2012.

Almost half of all deaths attributable to high blood glucose occur before the age of 70 years. WHO projects that diabetes is likely to be the seventh-leading cause of death by 2030.

The growing prevalence of diabetes is the major driver for the global diabetes care devices market. Additionally, rising awareness regarding diabetes care, growing prevalence of obesity, and technological advancements are further driving the market for diabetes care devices.

North America to Dominate the Monitoring Devices Segment

The factors attributing to the North American market growth is the rising prevalence of diabetes, caused mainly due to urbanization and sedentary lifestyles.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow tremendously during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as a high prevalence of diabetes, growing obese population, and government initiatives of raising awareness regarding diabetic care.

What Diabetes Care Devices Market Research Offers:

Diabetes Care Devices market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Diabetes Care Devices market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Diabetes Care Devices industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Diabetes Care Devices market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Diabetes Care Devices market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Diabetes Care Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Monitoring Devices

5.1.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

5.1.1.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2 By End User

5.1.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.1.2 Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.1.2.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.1.2.1.1 Sensors

5.1.2.1.2 Receivers

5.2 Management Devices

5.2.1 Insulin Pump

5.2.1.1 Insulin Pump Device

5.2.1.2 Insulin Pump Reservoir

5.2.1.3 Infusion Set

5.2.2 Insulin Syringes

5.2.3 Insulin Cartridges

5.2.4 Disposable Pens

5.2.5 Jet Injectors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.1.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.1.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.2.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.2.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.3.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.3.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.7.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.7.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.8.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.8.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.9.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.9.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.10.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.10.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.4.11.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.4.11.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.1.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.1.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.2.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.2.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.3.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.3.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.4.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.4.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.5.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.5.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012 – 2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Monitoring Device (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring)

5.3.5.6.2 By Management Device (Insulin Pump, Syringes, Cartridges, Disposable Pens, Jet Injectors)

5.3.5.6.3 By Company (Roche, Dexcom, Abbott, Novo Nordisk and Others)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronic

7.2.6 Novo Nordisk

7.2.7 Eli Lilly

7.2.8 Sanofi

7.2.9 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

