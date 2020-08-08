Digital Payments Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Digital Payments Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Digital Payments market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Digital Payments market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Digital Payments market.

Market Overview:

Digital payment is a way of payment, which is made through digital modes. In digital payments, the payer and payee both use digital modes to send and receive money. It is also called electronic payment. No hard cash is involved in digital payments.

Key Market Trends:

Contact Less Payment Method to Emerge As One of the Preferred Option

Contactless payment is an alternative payment channel. It uses short-range wireless technologies, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) or near field communication (NFC), to securely complete payments between a contactless card and contactless-enabled PoS terminal.

The factors that drives the use of contactless payment include, but are not limited to, ease of use, speed, and integrated and seamless experience. For instance, contactless transactions take close to 1/10th of the time taken by traditional electronic transactions.

Driven by hassle-free and convenient experiences, contactless payments are witnessing robust adoption in countries, such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Singapore. For instance, in the United Kingdom, the number of contactless transactions reached 2.86 billion in 2016, thereby, indicating a growth rate of about 174%.

The mobile contactless user base increased from about 20 million in 2015 to 144 million in 2017. Thus, with the increasing acceptance of mobile and digital payments, contactless payments are anticipated to record growth. Moreover, the adoption of contactless cards is projected to transform the landscape of traditional payments, as these cards act as significant threats to EMV cards and the magnetic stripe technology.

United States to Account for the Most Significant Share in North America

Digital payment is all set to be the preferred mode of payment for US citizens. For instance, 41% of all shoppers said that their smartphone or tablet is becoming their most important shopping tool. Moreover, mobile payment is the preferred mode of payment among millennials.

E-commerce sales in the region are also increasing, with the improvement of digital payment experience. This increase also reflects consumers’ increasing comfort with online shopping, coupled with their increasing use of mobile and hand-held devices.

When comparing online/e-commerce (no card present) payments with card-in-hand payments, digital proved to be the higher growth category, accounting for growth up to 23%, over the last year.

