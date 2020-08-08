Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market.

Market Overview:

In incontinence, there is a lack of voluntary release of contents from the urinary bladder muscles, for which a range of disposable incontinence products (DIP) is manufactured by leading global medical devices companies. Its market is primarily boosted by the rising prevalence of a range of renal diseases and injuries.

Key Market Trends:

Leg Urine Bag Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Urine Bag Segment

In the urine bag segment of the disposable incontinence products (DIPs) market, the leg urine bag sub-segment is believed to have the largest market size.

The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising awareness toward personalized care and hygiene. Furthermore, there is an increasing number of people suffering from renal diseases. Also, there are several small companies that are manufacturing the leg urine bags and making them easily available for the use, which is the reason its adoption is increasing in the developing countries, and ultimately the overall segment is witnessing growth.

Asia-Pacific Region Indicates Large Growth Opportunities for the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market

The countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, were observed to possess higher awareness toward health and hygiene, which is expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period. In addition, countries, such as China, India, and Japan have a large base of geriatric population, rising urban cities, and high hospitalization rate, which prompted the global players to actively invest in the adult disposable incontinence market in this region. Several middle-high income populations, particularly in China and Japan, are increasing their demand for high value-added products. Unicharm Company is one of the major dominant players among the Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Indonesia. Additionally, several companies are adopting in-store sales strategies often tied with government campaigns and television advertisements. Thus, Asian countries are expected to promise large growth opportunities over the forecast period.

What Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market Research Offers:

Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Renal Diseases and Nephrological Injuries

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Material Used for Disposable Products and Catheters

4.2.3 Rising Awareness Toward Personalized Care and Hygiene

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Severity of Side Effects Associated with Continuous Usage of Incontinence Products

4.3.2 Limited Reimbursement

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Product

5.1.1 Protective Garments

5.1.1.1 Disposable Adult Diaper

5.1.1.2 Disposable Under Pads

5.1.1.3 Disposable Pull Up Pants

5.1.1.4 Other Garments

5.1.2 Urine Bag

5.1.2.1 Leg Urine Bag

5.1.2.2 Bedside Urine Bag

5.1.3 Urinary Catheter

5.1.3.1 Indwelling (Foley) Catheter

5.1.3.2 Intermittent Catheter

5.1.3.3 External Catheter

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Chronic Kidney Failure

5.2.2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

5.2.3 Bladder Cancer

5.2.4 Kidney Stone

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abena AS

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company (C R Bard Inc.)

6.1.3 Cardinal Health

6.1.4 Coloplast Ltd

6.1.5 ConvaTec Inc.

6.1.6 First Quality Enterprises Inc.

6.1.7 HARTMANN USA Inc.

6.1.8 Hollister Incorporated

6.1.9 Kimberly Clark

6.1.10 Medline Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

