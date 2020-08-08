Drug Discovery Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Drug Discovery Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Drug Discovery market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Drug Discovery market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Drug Discovery market.

As per the , drug discovery is a process, which aims at identifying a compound therapeutically useful in treating and curing diseases. Typically, a drug discovery effort addresses a biological target that has been shown to play a role in the development of the disease or starts from a molecule with interesting biological activities. In the recent past, drug discovery has evolved significantly with emerging technologies, helping the process to become more refined, accurate, and less time consuming.

Biologics Drug is the Segment that is Expected to Grow Fastest under Drug Type

A biologic drug is a product that is produced from living organisms or contains components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include a wide variety of products derived from human, animal, or microorganisms. Biologic drugs are used for the treatment of numerous diseases and conditions and are the most advanced therapies available. Biologic treatments are for autoimmune diseases, which include the treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, and a range of related disorders, and have continued to see increasing usage across geographies. The biologic drugs are expected to be fueled by innovations in oncology, autoimmune, and diabetes treatments, with particular important opportunities for biologics in the oncology and autoimmune sectors.

The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Moreover, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, due to the presence of skilled labor at an affordable cost, the rise in disposable income, and favorable government policies that are contributing to the market growth. There has also been phenomenal growth in the outsourcing companies in the Chinese region, over the last decade, which has complemented the restructuring of the R&D that has taken place. Thus, owing to the large deals of pharmaceutical companies and more number of research being done, the market for drug discovery is expected to grow.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of a Diverse Range of Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements and Innovations

4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.2.4 Patent Expiration of Blockbuster Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Huge Capital Investment with Low-profit Margins

4.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Small Molecule Drug

5.1.2 Biologic Drug

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 High Throughput Screening

5.2.2 Biochips

5.2.3 Bioinformatics

5.2.4 Pharmacogenomics and Pharmacogenetics

5.2.5 Combinatorial Chemistry

5.2.6 Nanotechnology

5.2.7 Spectroscopy

5.2.8 Metabolomics

5.2.9 Other Technologies

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical Services

5.3.3 Chemical Services

5.3.4 Biological Services

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Research Institutes

5.4.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations(CROs)

5.4.4 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.3 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.5 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 Bayer AG

6.1.8 Abbott

6.1.9 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.10 Shimadzu Corp.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

