Durable Medical Equipment Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Durable Medical Equipment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Durable Medical Equipment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Durable Medical Equipment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Durable Medical Equipment market.

Market Overview:

As per the scope of this report, durable medical equipment (DME) are the devices and products that serve medical purposes and that can tolerate frequent and/or subsequent usage. The patients now prefer availing post-operative and long-term care at home. Hence, the rising demand for home healthcare services opens possibilities for the DME market players to sell and cross-sell the various products.

Key Market Trends:

Hospital/Clinic Segment holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

The hospital segment is expected to hold the maximum share in the global durable medical equipment market. The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to a high volume of patients coming to hospitals and greater financing capabilities. Technological advancements in medical equipment are helping in the improvisation in diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

As development in the healthcare sector is being followed, there is an increase in the number of hospitals across the developing and developed nations. These increasing number of hospitals and clinics have well-equipped surgical equipment, such as wheelchairs, beds, walkers, bathroom safety devices, monitoring and therapeutic devices, and other equipment.

There is also a rising number of well-equipped diagnostic centers, which have equipment, such as blood sugar monitors, infusion pump, mattress and bedding devices, etc., that help in improving the total patient outcomes. There are also many insurance plans that reimburse the cost of repair and maintenance of the hospital medical equipment, and, therefore, a majority of hospitals are adopting these insurance policies. Therefore, the growth in the medical devices industry drives the hospital segment of the market

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America holds the largest share in the market, with the United States being the largest contributor to its revenue. In the United States, the Federal Drug and Food Administration (FDA) is responsible for regulating the sale of medical devices/products. The FDA also oversees the monitoring of safety in these regulated products. According to Select USA (a US government sponsored forum), the United States is the largest medical device market in the world. The country represents approximately 40% of the global medical device market. Overall, the United States is the largest market for durable medical equipment and may continue to retain its position over the forecast period. The main drivers of growth are likely to be the increasing population of elderly people and increasing chronic disease prevalence, which may indirectly fuel the adoption of durable medical equipment.

What Durable Medical Equipment Market Research Offers:

Durable Medical Equipment market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Durable Medical Equipment market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Durable Medical Equipment industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Durable Medical Equipment market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Durable Medical Equipment market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Durable Medical Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic and Lifestyle-related Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Portability, Patient Comfort, and Utilities

4.2.3 Increasing Demand and Funding for Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirements Related with Medical Supplies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals and Shortage of Facilities

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.1.1 Wheelchair

5.1.1.2 Crutch and Cane

5.1.1.3 Walker

5.1.1.4 Other Personal Mobility Devices

5.1.2 Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.2.1 Medical Bed and Mattress

5.1.2.2 Commode and Toilet

5.1.2.3 Other Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Devices

5.1.3 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.1.3.1 Blood Glucose Monitor

5.1.3.2 Oxygen Equipment

5.1.3.3 Vital Sign Monitor

5.1.3.4 Infusion Pump

5.1.3.5 Other Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital/Clinic

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Compass Health Brands

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Getinge AB

6.1.4 GF Health Products Inc.

6.1.5 Medtronic Inc.

6.1.6 Invacare Corporation

6.1.7 Masimo

6.1.8 Medline Industries Inc.

6.1.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.10 Sunrise Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

