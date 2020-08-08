E-Health Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“E-Health Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the E-Health market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global E-Health market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global E-Health market.

Market Overview:

As per the , e-health is a promising field in public health and business, medical informatics, referring to health services, and information delivered or improved through the internet and related technologies. It empowers patients to take an active role in their treatment, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of their conditions and how to effectively manage them.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Records (EHR) Segment is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

EHR has been found dominating the overall market, which can be attributed to the growing adoption rate of EHR by many developed and developing countries, globally. EHR also improves the healthcare quality and offers convenience for healthcare providers, in terms of quick access to patient records, improved decision support, provides clinical alerts, and real-time quality reporting. These benefits have thus, contributed to the growth of EHR worldwide.

North American Region Holds the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the largest market, due to the presence of technologically updated population base and various current initiatives taken in the region. These aforementioned factors are expected to be the drivers for the market growth. The high growth of this region has also been attributed to the availability of high-tech healthcare infrastructure, along with high-speed internet. Thus the rising awareness is expected to contribute substantially toward the development of the overall market.

Detailed TOC of E-Health Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in IoT and Technological Innovations

4.2.2 Rising Preference Toward Mobile Technology and Internet

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Population Health Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns over Data Security

4.3.2 Lack of Reimbursement Policies in the Emerging Markets

4.3.3 Lack of Proper Infrastructure for e-Health in Emerging Markets

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of e-Health

5.1.1 Electronic Health Records

5.1.2 Health Information System

5.1.3 e-Prescribing

5.1.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems

5.1.5 Telemedicine

5.1.6 Other Types of e-Health

5.2 By Type of Service

5.2.1 Monitoring Services

5.2.1.1 Vital Sign Monitoring

5.2.1.2 Special Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Adherence Monitoring

5.2.2 Diagnosis Services

5.2.3 Other Types of Services

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Insurance Companies

5.3.3 Healthcare Consumers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

6.1.2 athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 Cerner Corporation

6.1.5 CompuMed Inc.

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 IBM

6.1.8 McKinsey & Company

6.1.9 Proteus Digital Health

6.1.10 Telecare Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

