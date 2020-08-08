Electronic Discovery Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Electronic Discovery Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Electronic Discovery market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Electronic Discovery market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Electronic Discovery market.

Market Overview:

Electronic discovery is the electronic aspect of recognizing, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a lawsuit or investigation. ESI comprises, but is not limited to, emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, and social media.

Key Market Trends:

The Rising Adoption of e-Discovery Services by Government Sector

Government departments across the world have recognized the value of electronic records for various investigations. Various institutions, such as The Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice, have been insisting on the impotence of such electronic records.

Governments have various regulations to be checked, when it comes to the establishment of new companies, etc. The recent case of “Paradise papers” emphasizes the need for e-discovery in governmental institutes for finding various felonies committed, such as money laundering, tax frauds, etc.

Cases in the past faced by the US government, such as accusations against 19 defendants participating in a criminal conspiracy, has been side-tracked. This has been done by providing about 200 TB of data, out of which only 8 TB of data was relevant to the case. Even the 8TB data was not in a relevant format to search. Such cases indicate the importance of e-discovery for governments.

Federal legal professionals are yet to use e-discovery extensively. It has been estimated that only 38% of them can show accurate, trustworthy information. Government professionals have less confidence in e-discovery software. But, with the growing electronically stored information (ESI), this is bound to change.

North America Expected to Remain the Largest Market for Electronic Discovery Solutions

North America is the largest market for electronic discovery solutions in the world. Out of all the 50 states in the country, 49 states have already enacted e-discovery rules. Hawaii, being the youngest of all the states, has not yet appeared on the list and is making its efforts to establish e-discovery rules. California has most recently regulated e-discovery laws in the country. In 2009, after the California Code of Civil Procedure was amended by the Electronic Discovery Act to address the discovery of electronically stored information, further amendments have taken places even in 2012 that became effective in 2013.

This makes the State of California have the most updated laws on e-discovery. E-discovery solutions are put to work when situations like lawsuits, internal investigation, mergers & acquisitions, and data breach events occur. In the case of the United States, lawsuits and data breach incidents prove to be the trigger in most of the cases.

According to the data from the Administrative Office of the US Courts, 2017, the US courts of appeals filings rose 10% from 2016. The bankruptcy appellate panels reported that filings rose 1% while the filings for the Federal Circuit rose 11%. In the US district courts, filings of civil cases also rose by 6% in 2017 from 2016. This scenario, with highly penetrated electronic discovery laws in the country, is enabling the use of e-discovery solutions to mine the required data and present it to the court.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245167

What Electronic Discovery Market Research Offers:

Electronic Discovery market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Electronic Discovery market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Electronic Discovery industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Electronic Discovery market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Electronic Discovery market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Electronic Discovery Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increase in Lawsuits

4.3.2 Digitization of Information

4.3.3 Need for Securing Information

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Language Translation

4.4.2 Higher Costs of E-discovery Solutions

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Professional Service

5.1.2 Managed Service

5.2 By Software

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 SaaS

5.3.2 On-premise

5.3.3 Hosted

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Government (Federal Agencies)

5.4.2 Energy & Utility

5.4.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.4.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Media & Entertainment

5.4.7 BFSI

5.4.8 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Italy

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Israel

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Relativity ODA LLC

6.1.3 AccessData Group Inc.

6.1.4 ZyLAB, Inc.

6.1.5 Xerox Corporation

6.1.6 Logikcull.com

6.1.7 Guidance Software Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International plc

6.1.9 Exterro Inc.

6.1.10 Driven Inc

6.1.11 Nuix Pty Ltd

6.1.12 Veritas Technology LLC

6.1.13 CloudNine

6.1.14 Kroll Ontrack LLC

6.1.15 FTI Consulting Inc

6.1.16 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.17 Catalyst Repository Systems Inc.

6.1.18 Everlaw Inc

6.1.19 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245167

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]