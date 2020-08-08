Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Outlook by Industry Segments and Recent Trends 2020-2024 Detailed Analysis and Forecast with Vendors, Regions

The “Automotive Cybersecurity Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Automotive Cybersecurity market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Cybersecurity market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Automotive Cybersecurity Market:

Our Industry has been monitoring the automotive cybersecurity market and it is poised to grow by USD 241.41 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our reports on automotive cybersecurity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.,

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high-level software integration into vehicle ECUs and the need for cybersecurity in connected cars. In addition, stringent data privacy regulations leading to increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.,

The automotive cybersecurity market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report:

Aptiv Plc

Argus Cyber Security Ltd.

Arilou Information Security Technologies Ltd.

ESCRYPT GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security Ltd.

Lear Corp.

RunSafe Security Inc.Â

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

secunet Security Networks AG

Market Drivers: Stringent Data Privacy Regulations Leading To Increasing Demand For Automotive Cybersecurity

Market Trends: Increasing Adoption Of Blockchain Technology