The global drilling and completion fluids market, is expected to reach a considerable value, expanding at a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period 2020–2026. The major reasons behind the growth of its market are surge in demand for cutting edge technology, upcoming trends such as ecological drilling fluids, and sustainability, and advancement in technology. Other factors such as implementation of nanotechnology, and ecological issues around the world is expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the fluid market.

Primarily, drilling and completion fluids is the fundamental requirement for initiating the field development process, which happens after the successful exploration of the oil field. Oil in large quantities, are required as fuel for many industries including automobiles, chemicals, transportation, lubricants, and others. For meeting the fuel demand, discoveries are extensively carried out.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rising investments in the oil exploration market, is anticipated to be a driving factor, for the growth of the drilling and completion fluids

Surge in demand for cutting edge technology, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the fluids market.

Upcoming trends such as ecological drilling fluids, and sustainability, is a reason behind the growth of the fluids

Advancement in technology, in the field of oil exploration, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the fluids market.

Rise in number of drilling operations, around the world, especially in North America, and Europe is anticipated to be a driving factor, for the growth of the fluids

The development of oil-fields, is expected to have a positive impact in the growth of the fluids market.

The implementation of nanotechnology, in the oil-field market, is a reason behind the growth of the fluids

Competitive Landscape:

The major players, which operate in the global drilling and completion fluids market, are quite a few in number. Some of them are

Newpark Resources Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China oilfield services Ltd.

Scomi Group

National Oilwell Varco

Royal Dutch Shell Inc

Geo Drilling Fluids Inc.

Tetra Technologies Inc.

Weatherford international plc.

Canadian Energy Services

AkzoNobel

The market leaders are looking for various strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and product development to continue their market dominance.

The Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications:

Offshore

Onshore

Fluid Types:

Oil-based Fluids

Water-based Fluids

Synthetic-based Fluids

Others

Well Types:

Conventional

HPHT

Regions:

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Overview Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

