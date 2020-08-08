The global electric motorcycles and scooters market is projected to reach USD 24 billion, expanding at a CAGR of around 5%, during the forecast period 2020–2026. This growth is attributed to the increasing concerns of consumers related to environmental pollution, increasing price of fuel and favorable government initiatives for adoption of electric vehicles. These vehicles, use electricity as a transportation fuel. The electric motorcycles and scooters, are two-wheeled vehicle powered by a motor. They are designed for higher speeds and are equipped with better acceleration and high-speed handling characteristics. They are capable of slow urban commutes or highway speeds and beyond. They offer more wind protection than moped, and generally have some cargo storage available.

Depletion of oil reserves and the government initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles have led to the development of alternative solutions, increasing investments in vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing interest from large scale manufacturers and decline in battery costs, which are expected to boost the demand for electric motorcycles during the forecast period

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing price of fuel in urban areas are driving the growth of the electric motorcycle market.

Government and some private organizations in various countries are supporting the consumers to use electric motorcycle as their primary mode of transportation in order to reduce the pollution. This, in turn, is driving the growth for the market.

Lack of charging infrastructure network, high costs involved in initial investments, and performance constraints are key restraint of the market.

The lithium batteries on which e-bikes work have the habit of losing capacity over time. This could hamper the growth of the market.

The increasing consumer awareness, about the adverse effects of climate change, is expected to be a driving factor for the growth of these vehicles in the market.

The government has played a defining role in driving demand of these electric vehicles. Favorable government initiatives to reduce pollution are going to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The number of players operating in the global electric motorcycles and scooters market, are quite a few. Some of them are

Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH

Electric Motion

LITO MOTORCYCLES

Razor USA LLC.

Essence Motorcycle

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Harley-Davidson, Inc

Revolt Motors

Mahindra GenZe

Bell Custom Cycles

BMW AG

Alta Motors

TACITA SRL

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

The market players are engaged in product development to amplify their market share and gain traction in global marketplace. The companies are engaging in strategic acquisitions such as product launches, R&D, agreements, and collaborations to gain market share and competitive advantage through combined synergies.

The Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market has been segmented on the basis of

Products:

Motorcycles

Scooters

Vehicle Ranges:

Below 75 Miles

75–100 Miles

Above 100 Miles

Battery Types:

Li-ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride

Voltages:

Below 24 Volt

24–48 volt

48–60 volt

Above 60 volts

Regions:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Overview Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycles and Scooters Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

