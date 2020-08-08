Global Logistics Market in Europe Market Revenus, Sales Analysis by Size (Value and Volume) 2020: Growth Analysis by Share, Challenges, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2024

The “Logistics Market in Europe Market” research report presents comprehensive information about Logistics Market in Europe market trends, industry size, growth opportunities, and COVID-19 impact analysis. A thorough qualitative analysis of the aspects responsible for driving and restraining the demand has also been deliberated in this report. The report provides in-depth information on foremost growth drivers, restraints, challenges to offer a complete analysis of the global Logistics Market in Europe market. It also covers detailed information of the factors influencing market growth.

About Logistics Market in Europe Market:

Our Company has been monitoring the logistics market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 217.52 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on logistics market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven strong demand for e-commerce and increasing number of M&As. In addition, strong demand for e-commerce is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The logistics market in Europe market analysis include type segment

Topmost Key Players Covered in the Logistics Market in Europe Market Report:

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

APL Logistics Ltd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx Corp.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics of Logistics Market in Europe Market:

Market Drivers: Strong Demand For E-Commerce.

Market Trends: Emphasis On Core Competencies