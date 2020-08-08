The water desalination equipment market is expected to reach around USD 27 billion by 2026, expanding at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to surging water concerns across the globe. Increasing usage of water resources along with growing population is also boosting the growth of the market. Huge capital investment required for the development of distillation is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the market.

Water desalination is a method which is used to curtail the problems of water across the globe. Water shortage is impacting all the developed and emerging countries and is expected to grow in future. Water desalination is a procedure of removal of salts from water to make it suitable according to the application and requirement. At present, there are more than 20,000 desalination plants around the world.

The degree of salinity in the water is used to decide the cost for desalination process. The purchase and sales of water rights is done by the international companies who operate in water desalination equipment market at high bid. Water desalination equipment is used to provide alternative for fresh water with required quality and quantity. The major benefit of this equipment is that it provides high quality drinking water anytime and anywhere, even during draught.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing technological advancements to lower the price of water desalination has increased the energy efficiency which in turn is driving the growth of the market.

Growing economy of scale is also boosting the growth of the market.

Surging urbanization and rapid rise in oil prices has resulted into pressure on traditional ground water supplies. Thus, it propels the growth of the market.

Rising exploitation of natural water sources to increase the industrialized agriculture is boosting the growth of the market.

Lack of alternatives for water desalination and failure in acquiring current water sources are also the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing investments in research & development by the governments for purchase of new desalination plants is driving the growth of the market.

Surging population across the globe with unmet water demands and changing climate scenario along with disturbance in the water cycle is propelling the growth of the market.

Rising need for water in different industrial applications is also one of the factors increasing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies in the global water desalination equipment market include Genesis Water Technologies, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, GE Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems (KMS), IDE Technologies, Degremont SAS, Biwater, Hyflux Ltd., and Acciona, S.A. The companies are using strategic acquisitions such as expansions, capital investments, R&D activities, technological advancements, innovative product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

The global water desalination equipment market has been segmented on the basis of

Applications

Municipal

Industrial

Technologies

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-Stage Filtration (MSF)

Multi-Effect Distillation (MED)

Others

Sources

Sea Water

Brackish Water

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Water Desalination Equipment Market Overview Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

