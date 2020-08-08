Kraft Paper Market to Set Astonishing Growth by 2025| Key Players-Mondi ,Segezha group , Klabin

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin (Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter (United States) and Gascogne Papier (Austria).The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2025.

Summary

Global Kraft Paper Market Overview:

Kraft papers are used for multiple applications, ranging from heavy-duty industrial packaging to attractive and functional food packaging, and others. This rise in demand may be attributed to factors such as high tensile strength, bursting strength, and tearing strength. Moreover, growing technological advancement in the kraft paper packaging and growing demand from the retail and e-commerce industry expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mondi (Austria), Segezha group (Russia), Klabin (Brazil), Billerudkorsnas (Sweden), Stora Enso (Finland), Daio Paper Construction (Japan), Nordic Paper (Sweden), Glatfelter (United States) and Gascogne Papier (Austria). According to Market Analyst at HTF, the Global Kraft Paper market may see a growth rate of 3.12%

On the basis of geography, the market of Kraft Paper has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Packaging, the sub-segment i.e. Corrugated Boxes will boost the Kraft Paper market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Grade, the sub-segment i.e. Unbleached will boost the Kraft Paper market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers

• Development of the Packaging Industry

• Growing Demand from End-Use Industries

Market Trend

• Emphasizing On Advancements in Packaging Applications

• Increasing Application in Food & Beverage Industry

Restraints

• Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

• Growing Retail and E-Commerce Industry

• Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges

• Lack of Government Initiatives in Underdeveloped Countries

Major Market Developments:

13th June 2019, Fischer Paper Products announced to launch the first sustainable packaging line, TruKraft for the foodservice industry.

Market players are focusing on partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches in order to increase their offerings in the synthetic fibers market. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product offerings.



Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Kraft Paper market on the basis of product [] , application [Foods & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Cosmetics & Personal Care and Others (Automotive, Aerospace, and Electronics)], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Kraft Paper market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Kraft Paper industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Fischer Paper Products (United States).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Kraft Paper market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Kraft Paper Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

