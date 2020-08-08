‘Robust Growth Visible’ for Bakery Processing Equipment Market, Research Says | Bühler ,Baker Perkins ,Anko Food Machine

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as Bühler (Switzerland), Baker Perkins (United Kingdom), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), GEA Group AG (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (United States), Heat and Control (United States), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (United States), Gemini Bakery Equipment (United States), Allied Bakery Equipment (United States).The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2018-2025.

Summary

Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Overview:

Bakery processing equipment is referring to the various component, processing machines and system used to prepare, cook, store and packaged food products. The bakery is one of the major food sectors and varies widely in terms of process and production scale across the world. Of late, manufacturers are focusing on the development of new advanced machinery and expansion of facilities, marketing strategies are anticipated in the growth of the very market globally. According to HTF, the Global Bakery Processing Equipment market is expected to see growth rate of 4.98% and may see market size of USD12.01 Billion by 2024.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Bakery Products such as Bread, Pizza Cakes and Pastries among Others

The Growth in Consumption of Ready-to-Eat Food Products Globally

Market Trend

Increasing Consumer Preference towards Multi-Grain Bread

The Advent of Upgraded and Technological Advancements Bakery Processing Equipment

Restraints

Limited or Less Shelf-Life of the Bakery Products

High Fixed Cost and Maintenance of Equipment

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products and Huge Investment in Research Development in the Food Sector

Rapid Growth of the Global Retail Industry in Emerging Nations

Challenges

Occupational Hazards in the Bakery Production Process



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Bühler (Switzerland), Baker Perkins (United Kingdom), Anko Food Machine (Taiwan), GEA Group AG (Germany), John Bean Technologies Corporation (United States), Heat and Control (United States), Rheon Automatic Machinery (Japan), Markel Food Group (United States), Gemini Bakery Equipment (United States), Allied Bakery Equipment (United States), Global Bakery Solutions (United Kingdom) and Erica Record LLC (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Ali Group S.R.L. a Socio Unico (Italy), The Middleby Corporation (United States), Sinmag Equipment Corporation (Taiwan), Koenig Maschinen GmbH (Austria) and WP Bakery Group (Germany).

Market Highlights:

In February 2019, the Buhler, a Switzerland based company has acquired the Haas Group (Austria). Through this acquisition, the company has expanded its business in India by adding an oven manufacturing plant to service and support facility across the country.



Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Bakery Processing Equipment market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Bakery Processing Equipment Manufacturers, Component Manufacturers, Distributors, Suppliers, Technology Providers, Government Regulatory Bodies, End Users and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

