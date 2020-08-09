1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size, Share Growth, Trends, Devices, Applications, Competitive Analysis, Industry Expansion Strategies, By 2024

Globalmarketers has Published Latest Trending Report on Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis to 2024 is a focused and comprehensive study of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol industry with a focus on the global market trend. The information mentioned in the Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market research report presents an overview of the latest trends observed in the global market. Besides, this report emphases on the latest events such as the technological developments and the product launches and their consequences on the Market. The research report delivers the global market revenue, parent market trends along with market attractiveness per market segment.

Top Players of 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market are:

Dow

Lyondell Basell

Huntsman

ADM

INEOS

BASF

Repsol

Sumitomo Chem

Asahi Kasei

SKC

Shell

Shandong Shida Shenghua

CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

Hi-tech Spring Chem

Daze Group

Shandong Depu Chem

Regional 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market (regional production, demand and forecast by country):–

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, Great Britain, France, Italy)

Middle East, Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and more.

The main goals of the research report elegant the overall market overview on 1,2-Propylene Glycol market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, Latest and future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, new technological development, cost structure, government policies and regulations, etc. Major companies, company overview, financial data, products and services, strategy analysis, key developments market competition, industry competition structure analysis, SWOT Analysis, etc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

On the basis of types, the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market is primarily split into:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of applications, the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market covers:

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Functional Fluids

Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

Liquid Detergents

Which market factors are explained in the report?

Study Coverage: Covers significant companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market, the years considered and the study objectives.

Executive Summary: It contains a summary of the most important studies, the 1,2-Propylene Glycol market growing rate, modest conditions, market drivers, trends and problems as well as macroscopic indicators.

Production by region: This 1,2-Propylene Glycol report provides information on imports and exports, production, sales and key players in all examined regional markets.

Manufacturer Profile: Each Company defined in this section is screened based on a SWOT analysis, products, value, their capacity and other important factors.

Table of Contents

1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Overview

2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Capacity, Revenue (Value) by Region)

4 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Supply (Production), Export, Import by Region

5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market by Application

7 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Company Profiles

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Effect Factors Analysis

10 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Forecast

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

12 Appendix

