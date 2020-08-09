The ‘ Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1267

Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market is valued at approximately USD 224 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Anti-radiation devices for cell phones are utilized in a variety of mobile devices for reducing the radiation effect on the human body. Presently, cellphones or smartphones have become a prominent part of human lives around the world. Simultaneously, the adverse health effects on human from the rising utilization of cell phones have practiced worldwide since cell phones emit electromagnetic waves, which are noxious, and this device helps to manage mobile radiation exposure that can cause cancer. . Thus, the rising awareness about the harmful effects of long-term acquaintance to radiation has played an integral role in driving the demand for anti-radiation for cell phones during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing penetration of smartphones in the developed & developing economies, along with the presence of government bodies focusing on spreading awareness about the ill-effects of electromagnetic waves are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. According to the Statista, in 2017, the global smartphone unit shipments were totaled about 1.6 billion units, representing an increase of 7.17% from 2014 (1.3 billion-unit smartphone shipments). Also, according to the International Data Corporation, the smartphone vendors shipped a total of 369.8 million units around the world during the fourth quarter of 2019. This, in turn, is likely to leverage the demand for anti-radiation devices for cell phones around the world. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the electronic & semiconductor industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government, which has led to the unavailability of adequate raw material and causes a slowdown in the production. This is likely to inhibit the growth of the global Anti-Radiation Devices for Cell Phones market would at least in this year. However, addressing the problem of radiation effect in cell phones by the manufacturers is one of the major factors restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising influence toward purchasing anti-radiation chips and cases for cell phones, along with the presence of new technology-based solution vendors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in penetration of smartphones and the advent of 5G technology would create lucrative growth prospects for the Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market

Professional Key players: Penumbra Brands, Inc. American Aires Inc. Cellsafe DefenderShield RadiArmor RF Safe Corporation SafeSleeve Anti-Radiation Cases Syenergy Environics Limited Waves Protect Corp. Market Segmentation: Global Anti-radiation Devices for Cell Phones Market Size study, by Type (Chip, Sticker, Case, Others), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

