Antifreeze Coolant Market in the Era of COVID-19 | BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxonmobil Corporation

Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.8 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Antifreeze coolant is mixed with water in vehicles to keep the engine and radiators from overheating and freezing. These coolants are used to ensure the transfer of heat under extremely cold conditions and controls the temperature of fluids and engine components in all climatic conditions. Antifreeze coolant prevents corrosion and scale formation in the engine. The global Antifreeze/Coolant market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary locked down slackening the demand for vehicle and manufacturing operations are at halt. However, rising vehicle production and PARC fueling the Office of Electricity (OE) and aftermarket for antifreeze and engine coolant and increasing sales of construction equipment driving the demand for engine coolant and antifreeze are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to Statista, the number of vehicle produced in 2002 was 59 million and is increased by 92 million of vehicle production across the world in 2019. Whereas, growing demand of battery operated electric vehicles is the major factor restraining the growth of global Antifreeze/Coolant market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antifreeze/Coolant market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the developing transport infrastructure, growing ambition to own private vehicles, increasing mobility, and increasing demand for goods carriers from micro, small & medium-size enterprises. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Antifreeze Coolant Market

Professional Key players: BP Plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Chevron Corporation Exxonmobil Corporation Total S.A. Petronas Lukoil BASF SE Valvoline Inc. Cummins Inc. Market Segmentation: Global Antifreeze/Coolant Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Base Fluid (Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol and Glycerin), by Technology (Organic Acid (Additive) Technology, Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT) and Inorganic Acid Technology (IAT)), by Application (Automotive, Industrial and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in Antifreeze Coolant Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of Antifreeze Coolant Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Antifreeze Coolant Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Antifreeze Coolant Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Antifreeze Coolant Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Antifreeze Coolant Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

