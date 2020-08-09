The ‘ Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is valued approximately USD 17.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as autoclaved lightweight concrete (ALC), is an eco-friendly green building material and facilitates speedy construction. The fly ash from thermal power plants is the used to produce AAC. AAC offers a unique combination of low weight, rigidity of construction, durability, and cost-effectiveness. AAC is an acoustically insulating, highly workable, thermally isolated, fire resistant, water and mold resistant material that can be easily shaped and castoff in both non-structural and structural applications. The covid-19 pandemic had a massive impact on the construction industry and other commercial activity across the world. As the outbreak continues to rise, uncertainties of the economy continue to weigh heavily on the construction sector. Further led to delays and cancellation of construction projects is the challenging prospects of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. However, increasing urbanization and industrialization and growth of infrastructure sector, rising demand for lightweight construction materials and preference for low-cost houses along with increasing focus on green and demand for soundproof buildings are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per World Economic Forum, the world’s urban population has risen almost six-fold, from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. Moreover, strategic alliance by the various market players will create a lucrative demand of the market. For instance, in April 2019, CSR Hebel established autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) manufacturing plant for USD 75 million in Somersby, New South Wales, Australia. This manufacturing facility will enable CSR Hebel to double its current capacity in response to the growing market demand for its quality building products and systems. However, cost associated with AAC and lack of awareness are the major factors restraining the growth of global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market

Professional Key players: H+H International A/S Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd. Biltech Building Elements Limited (BBEL) Aercon AAC Solbet Spólka Z O.O. Akg Gazbeton UAL Industries Ltd. Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd. Quinn Building Products CSR Limited Market Segmentation: Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Element (Blocks, Beams & Lintels, Cladding Panels, Roof Panels, Wall Panels, Floor Elements and Others), by End-Use Industry (Residential and Non-residential) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

