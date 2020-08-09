Biofungicides Market In-depth Analysis & 2020 Updated | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Nufarm, FMC Corporation

The ‘ Biofungicides market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Biofungicides market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Biofungicides market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Biofungicides Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofungicides are fungicides which contain a microorganism as the active ingredient and is used to control the spread of fungal pathogens in crops. It is also used as a pest-control in the cultivation of fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds & pulses. The global Biofungicides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic which is disrupting some activities in agriculture and supply chains. However, Government of various countries are taking several steps to respond the crisis. For instance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also announced the “burden of debt servicing” due to COVID-19 pandemic. Agricultural term and crop loans have been granted a moratorium of three months (till May 31) by banking institutions with 3% concession on the interest rate of crop loans up to INR 300,000 (USD 39367.50) for borrowers. Moreover, the regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with the use of synthetic plant protectants, growing emphasis on integrated pest management solutions and rising preference for organic products to encourage the adoption of biological products are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion in 2018. However, technological limitations for the use of biological products and need for frequent reapplications of biofungicides as compared to its chemical counterparts is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofungicides market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Biofungicides Market

Professional Key players: BASF SE Bayer AG Syngenta AG Nufarm FMC Corporation Novozymes Marrone Bio Innovations Koppert Biological Systems Isagro S.P.A Bioworks Market Segmentation: Global Biofungicides Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Type (Microbial species and Botanical), by Form (Wettable powder, Aqueous solution and Granules), by Species (Bacillus, Trichoderma, Pseudomonas, Streptomyces and Other species), by Application (Foliar spray, Soil treatment, Seed treatment and Other modes of application), by Crop-type (Fruits & vegetables, Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses and Other crops) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

