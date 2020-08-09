Crankshaft Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026 | DENSO, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Crankshaft Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Crankshaft market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Crankshaft market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Crankshaft market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Crankshaft market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Crankshaft report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2018500/global-crankshaft-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Crankshaft report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Crankshaft market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Crankshaft market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Crankshaft market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Crankshaft market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Crankshaft market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Crankshaft Market Research Report: DENSO, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki, Bosch Group, JTEKT, Delphi Automotive PLC, Mitsubishi Electric, Visteon, ThyssenKrupp, Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler, FEUER Powertrain, Neue Halberg-Guss, Darcast, Arrow Precision, CIE Automotive, Teksid, Ellwood Crankshaft, Atlas Industries, NSI Crankshaft, Kellogg Crankshaft, Quimmco, TFO Corporation, Metalart Corporation, Kakuta Iron Works, Guilin Fuda, Zhejiang Sun Stock, Jiangsu Songlin

Global Crankshaft Market Segmentation by Product: Cast Iron Crankshafts

Nodular Iron Crankshafts

Forged Steel Crankshafts

Billet Steel Crankshafts



Global Crankshaft Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles



The Crankshaft Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Crankshaft market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Crankshaft market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Crankshaft market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Crankshaft industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Crankshaft market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Crankshaft market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Crankshaft market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2018500/global-crankshaft-market

Table of Contents:

1 Crankshaft Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Crankshaft

1.2 Crankshaft Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Cast Iron Crankshafts

1.2.3 Nodular Iron Crankshafts

1.2.4 Forged Steel Crankshafts

1.2.5 Billet Steel Crankshafts

1.3 Crankshaft Segment by Application

1.3.1 Crankshaft Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Motorcycles

1.4 Global Crankshaft Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Crankshaft Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Crankshaft Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Crankshaft Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Crankshaft Industry

1.6 Crankshaft Market Trends

2 Global Crankshaft Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Crankshaft Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Crankshaft Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Crankshaft Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Crankshaft Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Crankshaft Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Crankshaft Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Crankshaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Crankshaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Crankshaft Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Crankshaft Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Crankshaft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Crankshaft Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Crankshaft Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Crankshaft Business

6.1 DENSO

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 DENSO Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 DENSO Products Offered

6.1.5 DENSO Recent Development

6.2 Continental AG

6.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

6.2.2 Continental AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Continental AG Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Continental AG Products Offered

6.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

6.3 Aisin Seiki

6.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

6.3.2 Aisin Seiki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Aisin Seiki Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Aisin Seiki Products Offered

6.3.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

6.4 Bosch Group

6.4.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bosch Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Bosch Group Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Bosch Group Products Offered

6.4.5 Bosch Group Recent Development

6.5 JTEKT

6.5.1 JTEKT Corporation Information

6.5.2 JTEKT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 JTEKT Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 JTEKT Products Offered

6.5.5 JTEKT Recent Development

6.6 Delphi Automotive PLC

6.6.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Products Offered

6.6.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

6.7 Mitsubishi Electric

6.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

6.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Mitsubishi Electric Products Offered

6.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

6.8 Visteon

6.8.1 Visteon Corporation Information

6.8.2 Visteon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Visteon Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Visteon Products Offered

6.8.5 Visteon Recent Development

6.9 ThyssenKrupp

6.9.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

6.9.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 ThyssenKrupp Products Offered

6.9.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

6.10 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler

6.10.1 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Corporation Information

6.10.2 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Products Offered

6.10.5 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Recent Development

6.11 FEUER Powertrain

6.11.1 FEUER Powertrain Corporation Information

6.11.2 FEUER Powertrain Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 FEUER Powertrain Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 FEUER Powertrain Products Offered

6.11.5 FEUER Powertrain Recent Development

6.12 Neue Halberg-Guss

6.12.1 Neue Halberg-Guss Corporation Information

6.12.2 Neue Halberg-Guss Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Neue Halberg-Guss Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Neue Halberg-Guss Products Offered

6.12.5 Neue Halberg-Guss Recent Development

6.13 Darcast

6.13.1 Darcast Corporation Information

6.13.2 Darcast Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Darcast Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Darcast Products Offered

6.13.5 Darcast Recent Development

6.14 Arrow Precision

6.14.1 Arrow Precision Corporation Information

6.14.2 Arrow Precision Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Arrow Precision Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Arrow Precision Products Offered

6.14.5 Arrow Precision Recent Development

6.15 CIE Automotive

6.15.1 CIE Automotive Corporation Information

6.15.2 CIE Automotive Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 CIE Automotive Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 CIE Automotive Products Offered

6.15.5 CIE Automotive Recent Development

6.16 Teksid

6.16.1 Teksid Corporation Information

6.16.2 Teksid Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Teksid Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Teksid Products Offered

6.16.5 Teksid Recent Development

6.17 Ellwood Crankshaft

6.17.1 Ellwood Crankshaft Corporation Information

6.17.2 Ellwood Crankshaft Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Ellwood Crankshaft Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Ellwood Crankshaft Products Offered

6.17.5 Ellwood Crankshaft Recent Development

6.18 Atlas Industries

6.18.1 Atlas Industries Corporation Information

6.18.2 Atlas Industries Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Atlas Industries Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Atlas Industries Products Offered

6.18.5 Atlas Industries Recent Development

6.19 NSI Crankshaft

6.19.1 NSI Crankshaft Corporation Information

6.19.2 NSI Crankshaft Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 NSI Crankshaft Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 NSI Crankshaft Products Offered

6.19.5 NSI Crankshaft Recent Development

6.20 Kellogg Crankshaft

6.20.1 Kellogg Crankshaft Corporation Information

6.20.2 Kellogg Crankshaft Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Kellogg Crankshaft Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Kellogg Crankshaft Products Offered

6.20.5 Kellogg Crankshaft Recent Development

6.21 Quimmco

6.21.1 Quimmco Corporation Information

6.21.2 Quimmco Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Quimmco Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Quimmco Products Offered

6.21.5 Quimmco Recent Development

6.22 TFO Corporation

6.22.1 TFO Corporation Corporation Information

6.22.2 TFO Corporation Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.22.3 TFO Corporation Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.22.4 TFO Corporation Products Offered

6.22.5 TFO Corporation Recent Development

6.23 Metalart Corporation

6.23.1 Metalart Corporation Corporation Information

6.23.2 Metalart Corporation Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.23.3 Metalart Corporation Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.23.4 Metalart Corporation Products Offered

6.23.5 Metalart Corporation Recent Development

6.24 Kakuta Iron Works

6.24.1 Kakuta Iron Works Corporation Information

6.24.2 Kakuta Iron Works Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.24.3 Kakuta Iron Works Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.24.4 Kakuta Iron Works Products Offered

6.24.5 Kakuta Iron Works Recent Development

6.25 Guilin Fuda

6.25.1 Guilin Fuda Corporation Information

6.25.2 Guilin Fuda Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.25.3 Guilin Fuda Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.25.4 Guilin Fuda Products Offered

6.25.5 Guilin Fuda Recent Development

6.26 Zhejiang Sun Stock

6.26.1 Zhejiang Sun Stock Corporation Information

6.26.2 Zhejiang Sun Stock Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.26.3 Zhejiang Sun Stock Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.26.4 Zhejiang Sun Stock Products Offered

6.26.5 Zhejiang Sun Stock Recent Development

6.27 Jiangsu Songlin

6.27.1 Jiangsu Songlin Corporation Information

6.27.2 Jiangsu Songlin Crankshaft Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.27.3 Jiangsu Songlin Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.27.4 Jiangsu Songlin Products Offered

6.27.5 Jiangsu Songlin Recent Development

7 Crankshaft Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Crankshaft Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Crankshaft

7.4 Crankshaft Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Crankshaft Distributors List

8.3 Crankshaft Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Crankshaft Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Crankshaft by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Crankshaft by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Crankshaft Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Crankshaft by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Crankshaft by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Crankshaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Crankshaft by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Crankshaft by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Crankshaft Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Crankshaft Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Crankshaft Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”