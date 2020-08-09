Exoskeleton Systems Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Exoskeleton Systems market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exoskeleton Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exoskeleton Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exoskeleton Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exoskeleton Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exoskeleton Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exoskeleton Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exoskeleton Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exoskeleton Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Research Report: Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics, Berkley Robotics, Focal Meditech, Hocoma, Honda, Interactive Motion Technologies, LockHeed Martin, Myomo, Parker Hannafin, Raytheon Sarcos

Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Segmentation by Product: Lower Body Exoskeletons, Full Body Exoskeletons, Upper Body Exoskeletons

Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Segmentation by Application: Military, Industrial, Construction, Healthcare, Other

The Exoskeleton Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exoskeleton Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exoskeleton Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Exoskeleton Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exoskeleton Systems

1.2 Exoskeleton Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Lower Body Exoskeletons

1.2.3 Full Body Exoskeletons

1.2.4 Upper Body Exoskeletons

1.3 Exoskeleton Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Exoskeleton Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Exoskeleton Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Exoskeleton Systems Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Exoskeleton Systems Industry

1.7 Exoskeleton Systems Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Exoskeleton Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Exoskeleton Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Exoskeleton Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Exoskeleton Systems Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Exoskeleton Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Exoskeleton Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Exoskeleton Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Exoskeleton Systems Production

3.6.1 China Exoskeleton Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Exoskeleton Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Exoskeleton Systems Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Exoskeleton Systems Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Exoskeleton Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Exoskeleton Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Exoskeleton Systems Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Exoskeleton Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exoskeleton Systems Business

7.1 Cyberdyne

7.1.1 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cyberdyne Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Cyberdyne Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ekso Bionics

7.2.1 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ekso Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Ekso Bionics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ReWalk Robotics

7.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rex Bionics

7.4.1 Rex Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rex Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rex Bionics Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Rex Bionics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Berkley Robotics

7.5.1 Berkley Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Berkley Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Berkley Robotics Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Berkley Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Focal Meditech

7.6.1 Focal Meditech Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Focal Meditech Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Focal Meditech Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Focal Meditech Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hocoma

7.7.1 Hocoma Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hocoma Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hocoma Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Hocoma Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Honda

7.8.1 Honda Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Honda Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Honda Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Honda Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Interactive Motion Technologies

7.9.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 LockHeed Martin

7.10.1 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 LockHeed Martin Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 LockHeed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Myomo

7.11.1 Myomo Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Myomo Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Myomo Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Myomo Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Parker Hannafin

7.12.1 Parker Hannafin Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Parker Hannafin Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Parker Hannafin Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Parker Hannafin Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Raytheon Sarcos

7.13.1 Raytheon Sarcos Exoskeleton Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Raytheon Sarcos Exoskeleton Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Raytheon Sarcos Exoskeleton Systems Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Raytheon Sarcos Main Business and Markets Served

8 Exoskeleton Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Exoskeleton Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exoskeleton Systems

8.4 Exoskeleton Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Exoskeleton Systems Distributors List

9.3 Exoskeleton Systems Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Exoskeleton Systems (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exoskeleton Systems (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Exoskeleton Systems (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Exoskeleton Systems Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Exoskeleton Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Exoskeleton Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Exoskeleton Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Exoskeleton Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Exoskeleton Systems

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Exoskeleton Systems by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Exoskeleton Systems by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Exoskeleton Systems by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Exoskeleton Systems

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Exoskeleton Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exoskeleton Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Exoskeleton Systems by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Exoskeleton Systems by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

