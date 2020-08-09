Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | ABB, Johnson Electric, AMETEK, Maxon Motor, Faulhaber, WEG, Danaher Motion, Nidec, Regal Beloit, ABB, Allied Motion Technologies

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fractional Horsepower Motors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fractional Horsepower Motors report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Research Report: ABB, Johnson Electric, AMETEK, Maxon Motor, Faulhaber, WEG, Danaher Motion, Nidec, Regal Beloit, ABB, Allied Motion Technologies

Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Segmentation by Product: Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors, Single-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Segmentation by Application: Home Appliances Industry, HVAC Industry, Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry, Medical Equipment Industry, Pulp and Paper Industry, Other

The Fractional Horsepower Motors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fractional Horsepower Motors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fractional Horsepower Motors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fractional Horsepower Motors market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fractional Horsepower Motors

1.2 Fractional Horsepower Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Three-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

1.2.3 Single-phase Fractional Horsepower Motors

1.3 Fractional Horsepower Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Home Appliances Industry

1.3.3 HVAC Industry

1.3.4 Water and Waste Water Treatment Industry

1.3.5 Medical Equipment Industry

1.3.6 Pulp and Paper Industry

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Fractional Horsepower Motors Industry

1.7 Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Fractional Horsepower Motors Production

3.4.1 North America Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Fractional Horsepower Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Fractional Horsepower Motors Production

3.6.1 China Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Fractional Horsepower Motors Production

3.7.1 Japan Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Fractional Horsepower Motors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fractional Horsepower Motors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Johnson Electric

7.2.1 Johnson Electric Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Johnson Electric Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Johnson Electric Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Johnson Electric Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AMETEK

7.3.1 AMETEK Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 AMETEK Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AMETEK Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 AMETEK Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Maxon Motor

7.4.1 Maxon Motor Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Maxon Motor Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Maxon Motor Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Maxon Motor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Faulhaber

7.5.1 Faulhaber Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Faulhaber Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Faulhaber Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Faulhaber Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WEG

7.6.1 WEG Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 WEG Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WEG Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 WEG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Danaher Motion

7.7.1 Danaher Motion Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Danaher Motion Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Danaher Motion Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Danaher Motion Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nidec

7.8.1 Nidec Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nidec Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nidec Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Nidec Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Regal Beloit

7.9.1 Regal Beloit Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Regal Beloit Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Regal Beloit Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Regal Beloit Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ABB

7.10.1 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ABB Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 ABB Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Allied Motion Technologies

7.11.1 Allied Motion Technologies Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Allied Motion Technologies Fractional Horsepower Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Allied Motion Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

8 Fractional Horsepower Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fractional Horsepower Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fractional Horsepower Motors

8.4 Fractional Horsepower Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fractional Horsepower Motors Distributors List

9.3 Fractional Horsepower Motors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fractional Horsepower Motors (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fractional Horsepower Motors (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fractional Horsepower Motors (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Fractional Horsepower Motors Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Fractional Horsepower Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Fractional Horsepower Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Fractional Horsepower Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Fractional Horsepower Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Fractional Horsepower Motors

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fractional Horsepower Motors

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fractional Horsepower Motors by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

