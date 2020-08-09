The ‘ Gasoline Direct Injection System market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Gasoline Direct Injection System market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Gasoline Direct Injection System market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Gasoline direct injection system is a method of fuel injection. The system uses highly pressurized gasoline which is pumped into modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines of vehicles. The highly pressurized gasoline is injected through a common rail fuel line into the combustion chamber of each cylinder of the engine. Usage of GDI system results in increased power, fuel efficiency, and ultra-lean-burn of fuel. Thus, the demand for GDI system is evident due to surge in demand for low-emission, high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. As per Statista, the total global car sales in 2017 cars with gasoline technology covered astonishing 76% of the total global car sales followed by Diesel with 19% sales. Moreover, as per EIA, in 2019, Americans consumed about 142 billion gallons of motor gasoline. Also total gasoline consumption accounted for 58% of total transportation sector energy consumption. Thus, the high gasoline consumption demonstrates extensive use of gasoline direct injection systems driving the market growth. However, high cost of GDI system due to high pressure components and increase in penetration of electric vehicles impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gasoline Direct Injection System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing environmental protection awareness coupled with increased governmental policies to cut carbon emissions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gasoline Direct Injection System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market

Professional Key players: Delphi Automotive LLP DENSO Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH Continental Corporation Gmbh Magneti Marelli Stanadyne LLC Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. Keihin Corporation TI Automotive GP Performance Market Segmentation: Global Gasoline Direct Injection System Market Size study, by Component (Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors, Electronic Control Units (ECU), Others) by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

