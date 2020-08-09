Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market in the Era of COVID-19 | ABB, Emerson, Siemens, Schneider Electric

The ‘ Industrial Control and Factory Automation market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Industrial Control and Factory Automation market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Industrial Control and Factory Automation market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1242

Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market is valued approximately USD 139.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial control systems integrate industrial software and hardware with network connectivity devices to support industrial infrastructure. Industrial controls & Factory automation systems help to deduct the operational cost of manufacturing and standardize the manufacturing process for improving quality. Industrial Control and Factory Automation also saves manpower cost by reducing labor in factories, quality control & auditing and minimizing the cost of rework as robots are highly effective and low on errors. The global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is being highly in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations and are adapting the use of Industrial Control and Factory Automation for further organization operations. Moreover, transformation of traditional factories into smart factories owing to advancements in technologies, rise in adoption of robots in global manufacturing industry, emergence of connected enterprises and requirement of mass manufacturing of products and growing initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to promote adoption of industrial automation are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: According to the report of IFR organization, in 2018, industrial robot’s installation increased 422,271 units globally that is expected to increase further by 12% by 2022. However, significant initial capital investments and re-investments for industrial control and factory automation systems and solutions are the major factors restraining the growth of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Industrial Control and Factory Automation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the technological innovations and the high adoption of automation technologies in various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market

Professional Key players: ABB Emerson Siemens Schneider Electric Mitsubishi Electric Corporation General Electric Rockwell Automation Honeywell Yokogawa Electric Corporation Omron Corporation Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, by Component (Industrial Robots, Machine Vision, Control Valves, Field Instruments, Human-Machine Interface, Industrial PC, Sensors and Industrial 3D Printing), by Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, PLM, Functional Safety and PAM), by Industry (Process Industries and Discrete Industries) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

Key Points Covered in Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Report:

Chapter 1: Overview of Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Industrial Control and Factory Automation Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast: Detailed Overview of COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

USP of the Report:

Regulatory Guidelines & Government Initiatives

Pipeline Analysis

Competitive Landscape/Competition Concentration

Competitive Benchmarking

Technology Analysis

Business Model Analysis

