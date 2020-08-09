Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Monsanto, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, Tongda Agro-Chemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Research Report: Monsanto, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical, Tongda Agro-Chemical, Wynca, Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical, Good Harvest-Weien, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Hubei Sanonda, Rainbow Chemical, Hengyang Roymaster, CAC GROUP, Huaxing Chemical, Jingma, Beier Group

Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Segmentation by Product: IDA Process

Glycine Process



Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Segmentation by Application: Soluble Liquid(SL) Glyphosate Herbicide

Soluble Powders (SP) Glyphosate Herbicide

Soluble Granules (SG) Glyphosate Herbicide

Other



The Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6)

1.2 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 IDA Process

1.2.3 Glycine Process

1.3 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Soluble Liquid(SL) Glyphosate Herbicide

1.3.3 Soluble Powders (SP) Glyphosate Herbicide

1.3.4 Soluble Granules (SG) Glyphosate Herbicide

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Industry

1.6 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Trends

2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Business

6.1 Monsanto

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Monsanto Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Monsanto Products Offered

6.1.5 Monsanto Recent Development

6.2 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

6.2.1 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Corporation Information

6.2.2 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Products Offered

6.2.5 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Recent Development

6.3 Tongda Agro-Chemical

6.3.1 Tongda Agro-Chemical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Tongda Agro-Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Tongda Agro-Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Tongda Agro-Chemical Products Offered

6.3.5 Tongda Agro-Chemical Recent Development

6.4 Wynca

6.4.1 Wynca Corporation Information

6.4.2 Wynca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Wynca Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Wynca Products Offered

6.4.5 Wynca Recent Development

6.5 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

6.5.1 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Corporation Information

6.5.2 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Products Offered

6.5.5 Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Recent Development

6.6 Good Harvest-Weien

6.6.1 Good Harvest-Weien Corporation Information

6.6.2 Good Harvest-Weien Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Good Harvest-Weien Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Good Harvest-Weien Products Offered

6.6.5 Good Harvest-Weien Recent Development

6.7 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

6.6.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Products Offered

6.7.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

6.8 Hubei Sanonda

6.8.1 Hubei Sanonda Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hubei Sanonda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Hubei Sanonda Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Hubei Sanonda Products Offered

6.8.5 Hubei Sanonda Recent Development

6.9 Rainbow Chemical

6.9.1 Rainbow Chemical Corporation Information

6.9.2 Rainbow Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Rainbow Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Rainbow Chemical Products Offered

6.9.5 Rainbow Chemical Recent Development

6.10 Hengyang Roymaster

6.10.1 Hengyang Roymaster Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hengyang Roymaster Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Hengyang Roymaster Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hengyang Roymaster Products Offered

6.10.5 Hengyang Roymaster Recent Development

6.11 CAC GROUP

6.11.1 CAC GROUP Corporation Information

6.11.2 CAC GROUP Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 CAC GROUP Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 CAC GROUP Products Offered

6.11.5 CAC GROUP Recent Development

6.12 Huaxing Chemical

6.12.1 Huaxing Chemical Corporation Information

6.12.2 Huaxing Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Huaxing Chemical Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Huaxing Chemical Products Offered

6.12.5 Huaxing Chemical Recent Development

6.13 Jingma

6.13.1 Jingma Corporation Information

6.13.2 Jingma Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Jingma Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Jingma Products Offered

6.13.5 Jingma Recent Development

6.14 Beier Group

6.14.1 Beier Group Corporation Information

6.14.2 Beier Group Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Beier Group Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Beier Group Products Offered

6.14.5 Beier Group Recent Development

7 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6)

7.4 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Distributors List

8.3 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Glyphosate (CAS 1071-83-6) Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

