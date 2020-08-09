Hair Care Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Hair Care Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Hair Care market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hair Care market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Hair Care market.

Market Overview:

The hair care market includes shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray, and others. The other hair care products include hair mask, hair gel, hair serum, color, and various heat protective products. The market is segmented by distribution channel, which includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores. Other retail stores include drug stores, salons, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand for Organic Hair Care Products

The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market studied, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product types, such as conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling, the former holds a majority of the share in the global organic hair care market, owing to its wide usage. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. The demand for organic hair care products in Western Europe is expected to increase at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing personal care industry is expected to boost the market in Latin America.

Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hair Care Market

China is the second largest market for hair care products worldwide, only after the United States. In APAC, the country holds the largest market share, and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. It has the potential to become the largest market of hair care products over the next five to ten years. The usage of premium hair care products is most prevalent in tier one megacities, with increasing penetration in China’s inland tier two and tier three cities. This is further likely to increase with the growing middle class and consumption of consumer products. The increasing internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies to attract consumers is driving the sales from e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, while sales from the physical retail channel continues to dominate the market.

