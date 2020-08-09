Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Healthcare Cloud Computing Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Healthcare Cloud Computing market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market.

Market Overview:

As per the scope of this report, cloud computing can be defined as the practice of using remote servers in place of the local server or network, to store, manage, and process the data. Therefore, the use of cloud moves the data center infrastructure outside of the organization. This report analyzes and discusses the market for cloud computing in the healthcare sector. The revenue from cloud services has been tracked in the report. The healthcare cloud computing market is segmented by application, deployment, service, end user, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Electronic Health Record (EHR) Segment is Expected to hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

According to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), EHR is an electronic version of patient health information, including patient demographics, progress notes, problems, and medications, vital signs, past medical history, immunizations, laboratory data, and radiology reports. However, sharing of data has not been that easy till now, because of the lack of interoperability. Interoperability is not only among the products of two different manufacturers, but also sometimes among the product of the same company. However, the situation is changing rapidly and companies are working to develop more patient-friendly interoperable devices. A complex healthcare system requires diverse EHR products that must be able to share information seamlessly. An interoperable EHR makes this possible by enabling better workflows and reduced ambiguity and allows data transfer among EHR systems and healthcare stakeholders. According to a survey conducted by the Software AdviceTM in 2015, 46% of patients want their doctors to directly exchange their medical records instead of in-person delivery. The high cost is a restraining factor, however, the United States Government is giving sufficient incentives monetarily to minimize its effect. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) paid more than USD 30 billion as financial incentives to more than 468,000 MEDICARE AND MEDICAID providers for implementing the system. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a significant share in the healthcare cloud computing market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without substantial fluctuations. The United States is a leader in the healthcare cloud computing market, mainly due to the high adoption rate of healthcare IT services and continuous support, financially and otherwise, from the government agency. The implementation of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH Act), primarily to stimulate the adoption of EHR and supporting technologies in the country. According to the Act, starting from 2011, healthcare providers would be offered financial incentives for demonstrating meaningful use of EHRs until 2015, after which, time penalties may be levied for failing to explain such use. Cloud-based services are helpful for everyone. Most healthcare institutions neither have the time nor resources to devote to cybersecurity that an established cloud provider may have. Moreover, it is hard to believe that any established cloud provider may leak data or allow the leakage of data knowingly. Thus, owing to all aforementioned factors the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14098987

What Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Research Offers:

Healthcare Cloud Computing market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Healthcare Cloud Computing market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Healthcare Cloud Computing industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Healthcare Cloud Computing market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Healthcare Cloud Computing market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Adoption of Information Technology in the Healthcare Sector

4.2.2 Access to Advance Technology, Such as Machine Learning, is Easier in Cloud System

4.2.3 Usage of Cloud Reduces Cost and Improves Scalability, Storage, and Flexibility

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security and Integrity Issues

4.3.2 Lack of Interoperability and Industry Standards

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Clinical Information Systems (CIS)

5.1.1.1 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.1.2 Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

5.1.1.3 Radiology Information Systems (RIS)

5.1.1.4 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

5.1.1.5 Pharmacy Information Systems (PIS)

5.1.1.6 Other Applications

5.1.2 Nonclinical Information Systems (NCIS)

5.1.2.1 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

5.1.2.2 Automatic Patient Billing (APB)

5.1.2.3 Payroll Management System

5.1.2.4 Claims Management

5.1.2.5 Cost Accounting

5.1.2.6 Other Nonclinical Information Systems

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Private Cloud

5.2.2 Public Cloud

5.2.3 Hybrid Cloud

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

5.3.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

5.3.3 Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Healthcare Providers

5.4.2 Healthcare Payers

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.3 CareCloud Corporation

6.1.4 Carestream Health

6.1.5 ClearDATA

6.1.6 Dell Inc.

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Iron Mountain Inc.

6.1.9 Oracle Corporation

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14098987

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Gallery Management Software Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Memory Chip Market Size Outlook 2020 to 2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

Data Center Cooling Systems Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Embedded Image Periscope (EIP) Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Electronic Straight Hair Combs Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Shoe Care Products Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis