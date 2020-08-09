Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market In-depth Analysis & 2020 Updated | Baosteel, Outokumpu, Thyssenkrupp AG, Novolipetsk Steel

The ‘ Heat-treatment Steel Plates market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Heat-treatment Steel Plates market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Heat-treatment Steel Plates market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market is valued approximately USD 110.51 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.53% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Heat-treated steel plates are applied for changing the physical as well as mechanical features of steel without altering the shape of the steel. Apart from this, the heat-treated procedure assists in enhancing stiffness, elasticity, strength, and ductility of the steel. The global pandemic of COVID-19 inversely affected the growth of market due to the closure of factories and manufacturing units in various economies due to the compliance of lockdown & social distancing. The market of heat-treatment steel plates market is expected to drive in the forthcoming period due to the rapid growth in demand from end-use industries. Thus, global growth in construction sector supported by urbanization and industrialization and automotive sector is surging the demand for heat-treatment steel plates. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to increase with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. Also, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), The production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Similarly, the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. In addition, imposition of anti-dumping duties on import is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in demand from end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such imposition of anti-dumping duties on import would create lucrative growth prospects for the Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market

Professional Key players: ArcelorMittal POSCO Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation JFE Holdings Baosteel Outokumpu Thyssenkrupp AG Novolipetsk Steel Vitkovice Steel Essar Steel Market Segmentation: Global Heat-treatment Steel Plates Market Size study with COVID-19 impact, by Steel Type (Carbon steel, Alloy steel and Stainless steel), by Treatment (Quenching & tempering, Normalizing, Spheroidizing and Stress relieving), by Application (Construction, Industry machinery, automotive & defense vehicles, shipbuilding and energy & power) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

