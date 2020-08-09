Helmet Market in the Era of COVID-19 | DuPont, MSA Company, Mallcom, Radians, Polison Corporation

The ‘ Helmet market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Helmet market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Helmet market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Helmet Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is majorly driven by increasing incidences of road accidents across the globe. As per World Health Organization report of 2019, every year 1.35 million people are killed on roadways around the globe. Also, Road traffic injuries are assessed to be the 8th leading cause of death. Further, as per the Government data in 2017, almost 1.5 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents which means, every hour around 17 people die on the road due to an accident. Additionally, expanding purchasing power of the individuals, rising number of riders are further ministering the demand for helmets. Moreover, booming construction sector and surging number of injuries in the sector are powering the adoption of industrial helmet. Furthermore, enactment of stringent regulatory norms regarding rider’s safety as well as workers protection further enhance the adoption of helmets. Furthermore, increasing focus workers safety in numerous industries including mining, and oil & gas is further likely to augment the demand for industrial safety helmets over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices is expected to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, rising establishment of manufacturing industries in developing countries represents significant growth prospects for helmet market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Helmet market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing incidence of road accidents and strict governmental regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and growing urbanization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Helmet market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Helmet Market

Professional Key players: 3M Company Honeywell International, Inc. UVEX Safety Group Gmbh Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. DuPont MSA Company Mallcom Radians Polison Corporation Gateway Safety, Inc Market Segmentation: Global Helmet Market Size study, by Type (Bike Helmets, Sports Helmets, Industrial Helmets, Others) by Application (Transportation, Sport & Recreational Activities, Dangerous Work & Industrial Activities) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

