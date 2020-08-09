Hepatitis C Testing Market (HCT) Point-of-Care Screening in Retail Pharmacies

The Global Hepatitis C Testing Market to gain from rapid technological advancements taking place in the market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled Hepatitis C Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Technique (Immunoassays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR),Others), By Test(Antibody Test,Genotype Tests,Viral Load Test), By End User(Hospital-based Laboratories,Stand-alone Laboratories,Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Top Key Players Covered:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the global Hepatitis C Testing market. Some of the companies operating the global Hepatitis C Testing market are;

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bayer AG, QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BioGenex

AccuQuick

Key Segmentation:

By Technique

Immunoassays

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Test

Antibody Test

Genotype Tests

Viral Load Test

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

As stated in the report North America holds a significant share in the market. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may continue holding its position. The growth witnessed is attributable to high presence of key developers in nations such as Canada and U.S.

The Asia Pacific Hepatitis C Testing market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period. The constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to contribute to Asia Pacific market expansion.

The analysis conducted in the report is based on industry leading tools and techniques. The report prepared by Fortune Business Insights, offers innovative strategies based on various analysis. The information offered is collected from reliable primary and secondary sources. The report also provides information about key companies operating in the market.

Major Table of Content For Hepatitis C Testing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Key Insights Global Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast North America Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Europe Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Asia Pacific Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Middle East and Africa Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast Latin America Hepatitis C Testing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

